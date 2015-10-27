Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About German American Bancorp., Inc. (GABC)

Published on May 7, 2019 at 12:52 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge funds and other investment firms run by legendary investors like Israel Englander, Jeffrey Talpins and Ray Dalio are entrusted to manage billions of dollars of accredited investors’ money because they are without peer in the resources they use to identify the best investments for their chosen investment horizon. Moreover, they are more willing to invest a greater amount of their resources in small-cap stocks than big brokerage houses, and this is often where they generate their outperformance, which is why we pay particular attention to their best ideas in this space.

Is German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) a superb investment now? Hedge funds are taking a pessimistic view. The number of long hedge fund positions were trimmed by 1 recently. Our calculations also showed that GABC isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 20.7% year to date (through March 12th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

John Overdeck of Two Sigma

We’re going to analyze the new hedge fund action encompassing German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC).

How have hedgies been trading German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 4 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -20% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 2 hedge funds with a bullish position in GABC a year ago. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

GABC_may2019

Among these funds, Renaissance Technologies held the most valuable stake in German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC), which was worth $5.6 million at the end of the fourth quarter. On the second spot was Arrowstreet Capital which amassed $0.9 million worth of shares. Moreover, Two Sigma Advisors and Springbok Capital were also bullish on German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Judging by the fact that German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) has experienced bearish sentiment from the aggregate hedge fund industry, it’s easy to see that there was a specific group of hedge funds that slashed their positions entirely last quarter. Intriguingly, Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s Marshall Wace LLP sold off the biggest investment of all the hedgies watched by Insider Monkey, totaling close to $0.8 million in stock, and Israel Englander’s Millennium Management was right behind this move, as the fund sold off about $0.3 million worth. These bearish behaviors are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest was cut by 1 funds last quarter.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC). These stocks are INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL), Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR), Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT), and Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU). This group of stocks’ market valuations match GABC’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
INTL 13 73556 3
VCTR 10 42034 0
HT 13 36672 5
SOHU 10 93208 -1
Average 11.5 61368 1.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 11.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $61 million. That figure was $7 million in GABC’s case. INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) is the least popular one with only 10 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) is even less popular than VCTR. Hedge funds dodged a bullet by taking a bearish stance towards GABC. Our calculations showed that the top 15 most popular hedge fund stocks returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Unfortunately GABC wasn’t nearly as popular as these 15 stock (hedge fund sentiment was very bearish); GABC investors were disappointed as the stock returned 5.6% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Morris Mark’s Mark Asset Management’s Return, AUM, and HoldingsHere’s What Hedge Funds Think About OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR)Match Group, Inc. (MTCH): Blue Hawk Investment Group’s Latest Thoughts...Is Arlo Technologies, Inc. (ARLO) A Good Stock To Buy?Morris Mark’s Mark Asset Management’s Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II...Is ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Eddie Lampert, Elliott Management, Alden Global Capital, Blonder Tongue Labs, Inc. (BDR), SCYNEXIS Inc (SCYX), and More MainSource Financial Group Inc. (MSFG): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? 25 Cities with the Most Unfaithful Wives 6 Easiest Programming Languages for Middle School Students 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female)
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.