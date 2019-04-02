Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Franks International NV (FI)

Published on June 27, 2019 at 4:16 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Legendary investors such as Jeffrey Talpins and Seth Klarman earn enormous amounts of money for themselves and their investors by doing in-depth research on small-cap stocks that big brokerage houses don’t publish. Small cap stocks -especially when they are screened well- can generate substantial outperformance versus a boring index fund. That’s why we analyze the activity of those elite funds in these small-cap stocks. In the following paragraphs, we analyze Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) from the perspective of those elite funds.

Hedge fund interest in Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. At the end of this article we will also compare FI to other stocks including IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX), Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU), and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) to get a better sense of its popularity.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

Phill Gross, Adage Capital Management

Let’s analyze the recent hedge fund action surrounding Franks International NV (NYSE:FI).

What have hedge funds been doing with Franks International NV (NYSE:FI)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 0% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in FI over the last 15 quarters. With the smart money’s sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

FI_june2019

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, First Pacific Advisors LLC, managed by Robert Rodriguez and Steven Romick, holds the biggest position in Franks International NV (NYSE:FI). First Pacific Advisors LLC has a $10 million position in the stock, comprising 0.1% of its 13F portfolio. Coming in second is Phill Gross and Robert Atchinson of Adage Capital Management, with a $6.1 million position; the fund has less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Some other members of the smart money with similar optimism include D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw, Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group and Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s Arrowstreet Capital.

Judging by the fact that Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) has faced bearish sentiment from the aggregate hedge fund industry, logic holds that there were a few money managers that decided to sell off their positions entirely by the end of the third quarter. Interestingly, Benjamin A. Smith’s Laurion Capital Management sold off the biggest stake of all the hedgies tracked by Insider Monkey, totaling close to $1.3 million in stock. Chuck Royce’s fund, Royce & Associates, also sold off its stock, about $0.6 million worth. These bearish behaviors are interesting, as total hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) but similarly valued. These stocks are IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX), Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU), Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT), and Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA). This group of stocks’ market valuations resemble FI’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
IMAX 15 40733 1
CEPU 12 39045 4
AIMT 15 202754 -1
AMBA 19 100486 5
Average 15.25 95755 2.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 15.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $96 million. That figure was $24 million in FI’s case. Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) is the least popular one with only 12 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) is even less popular than CEPU. Hedge funds dodged a bullet by taking a bearish stance towards FI. Our calculations showed that the top 20 most popular hedge fund stocks returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Unfortunately FI wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was very bearish); FI investors were disappointed as the stock returned 1.3% during the same time frame and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in the second quarter.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Central Pacific Financial Corp. (...Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About QAD Inc. (QADA)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Perficient, Inc. (PRFT)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Frank’s International N.V. (FI) Franks International NV (FI) Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Bill Ackman, Trian Fund Management, Paul Singer, vTv Therapeutics Inc (VTVT), BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI), CarGurus Inc (CARG), and More Is Franks International NV (FI) a Good Stock To Buy? Why Healthways, Triumph, Sothebys, Franks International, and Tempur Sealy Are Making Thursday Moves Hedge Funds Are Dumping Franks International NV (FI) 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.