Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT)

Published on May 1, 2019 at 11:56 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) a good equity to bet on right now? We like to check what the smart money thinks first before doing extensive research. Although there have been several high profile failed hedge fund picks, the consensus picks among hedge fund investors have historically outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk attributes. It’s not surprising given that hedge funds have access to better information and more resources to find the winners in the stock market.

Hedge fund interest in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren’t the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds’ perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That’s why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP), Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST), and Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) to gather more data points.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since May 2014 through March 12, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 27.5% through March 12, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Clint Carlson, Carlson Capital

Let’s take a gander at the latest hedge fund action surrounding Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT).

How have hedgies been trading Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)?

At Q4’s end, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 0% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 10 hedge funds with a bullish position in FCPT a year ago. With hedgies’ capital changing hands, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

FCPT_apr2019

The largest stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) was held by Balyasny Asset Management, which reported holding $21.2 million worth of stock at the end of December. It was followed by Renaissance Technologies with a $18.5 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Carlson Capital, Millennium Management, and Waterfront Capital Partners.

Due to the fact that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) has experienced declining sentiment from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, logic holds that there lies a certain “tier” of hedgies that slashed their full holdings heading into Q3. At the top of the heap, Jeffrey Pierce’s Snow Park Capital Partners sold off the biggest stake of the “upper crust” of funds followed by Insider Monkey, comprising an estimated $5.1 million in stock. John Overdeck and David Siegel’s fund, Two Sigma Advisors, also sold off its stock, about $0.6 million worth. These moves are important to note, as aggregate hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) but similarly valued. These stocks are GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP), Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST), Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK), and Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX). This group of stocks’ market values are closest to FCPT’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
GCP 16 435331 -3
RNST 13 34274 -4
CLBK 6 25171 -1
PCRX 25 540796 0
Average 15 258893 -2

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 15 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $259 million. That figure was $97 million in FCPT’s case. Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) is the least popular one with only 6 bullish hedge fund positions. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Unfortunately FCPT wasn’t nearly as popular as these 15 stock (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); FCPT investors were disappointed as the stock returned 8.2% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC...Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) ?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About CenterState Bank Corporation (CSFL...Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO)?Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Mimecast Limited (MIME) ?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Do Hedge Funds Love Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT)? Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT) Anymore 10 Stocks That Had Their Price Targets Raised Tuesday Bill Ackman Cuts Mondelez Stake, Carl Icahn Trims Position in This Software Maker, Plus 2 Other Moves Starboard Value Trims Stake In Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) Hedge Funds Were All Over These 5 IPOs in Q4 Starboard Value’s Bullish Moves and Top Picks For 2016 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female) 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.