Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Equifax Inc. (EFX)

Published on April 4, 2019 at 4:58 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Like everyone else, elite investors make mistakes. Some of their top consensus picks, such as Amazon, Facebook and Alibaba, have not done well in Q4 due to various reasons. Nevertheless, the data show elite investors’ consensus picks have done well on average over the long-term. The top 15 S&P 500 stocks among hedge funds at the end of September 2018 returned an average of 1% through March 15th whereas the S&P 500 Index ETF lost 2.2% during the same period. Because their consensus picks have done well, we pay attention to what elite funds think before doing extensive research on a stock. In this article, we take a closer look at Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) from the perspective of those elite funds.

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) was in 22 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018. EFX investors should be aware of a decrease in hedge fund sentiment of late. There were 35 hedge funds in our database with EFX positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that EFX isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since May 2014 through March 12, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 27.5% through March 12, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Tom Gayner

Let’s analyze the latest hedge fund action encompassing Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Hedge fund activity in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 22 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -37% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards EFX over the last 14 quarters. With the smart money’s capital changing hands, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

EFX_mar2019

The largest stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) was held by Cantillon Capital Management, which reported holding $225.5 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Farallon Capital with a $199.8 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Adage Capital Management, Platinum Asset Management, and Eminence Capital.

Due to the fact that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has experienced a decline in interest from the aggregate hedge fund industry, logic holds that there exists a select few hedgies that decided to sell off their entire stakes in the third quarter. Interestingly, Doug Silverman and Alexander Klabin’s Senator Investment Group dumped the largest stake of the “upper crust” of funds tracked by Insider Monkey, valued at close to $280.7 million in stock, and Dmitry Balyasny’s Balyasny Asset Management was right behind this move, as the fund dropped about $132.3 million worth. These transactions are interesting, as total hedge fund interest fell by 13 funds in the third quarter.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) but similarly valued. These stocks are Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT), Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT), E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC), and Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). All of these stocks’ market caps resemble EFX’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
CPRT 28 273006 -3
TXT 28 580784 2
ETFC 41 1261771 5
CMA 36 743200 -1
Average 33.25 714690 0.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 33.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $715 million. That figure was $785 million in EFX’s case. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) is the least popular one with only 28 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) is even less popular than CPRT. Considering that hedge funds aren’t fond of this stock in relation to other companies analyzed in this article, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and understand why the smart money isn’t behind this stock. This isn’t necessarily bad news. Although it is possible that hedge funds may think the stock is overpriced and view the stock as a short candidate, they may not be very familiar with the bullish thesis. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 19.7% through March 15th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 6.6 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on EFX, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 19.6% and outperformed the market as well.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Flocking Into ZTO Express (ZTO)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG...Is CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) A Good Stock To Buy?Is Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDA) A Good Stock To Buy?Activist Keith Meister Says This Year’s Market Rally and Last December’...Is Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) A Bargain According To Hedge Funds?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Edward Lampert, Crispin Odey, CQS Cayman LP, Voce Capital Management, Encompass Health Corporation (EHC), Arconic Inc (ARNC), Equifax Inc. (EFX), and More Equifax Inc. (EFX): Hedge Fund Sentiment Unchanged Market Movers Today: Mobileiron Inc (MOBL), Expedia Inc (EXPE), NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), and More 17 Biggest Data Breaches of All Time Massive Cluster of Insider Selling at Data Management Company and Other Insider Trading Is Equifax Inc. (EFX) A Good Stock To Buy? Insider Selling at GrubHub Inc. (GRUB) Following Share Price Drop, Cluster of Insider Buying at Malvern Bancorp Inc. (MLVF), Plus More Insider Trading 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Visa Inc (V) Ten of the Most Common Addictions
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.