Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About eBay Inc (EBAY)

Is eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) a buy, sell, or hold? Hedge funds are in an optimistic mood. The number of long hedge fund positions rose by 6 lately. Our calculations also showed that ebay isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. EBAY was in 48 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2019. There were 42 hedge funds in our database with EBAY holdings at the end of the previous quarter.

We’re going to view the key hedge fund action encompassing eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

What does the smart money think about eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)?

At Q1’s end, a total of 48 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 14% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in EBAY over the last 15 quarters. With hedgies’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

Among these funds, Baupost Group held the most valuable stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY), which was worth $1087.7 million at the end of the first quarter. On the second spot was D E Shaw which amassed $480.6 million worth of shares. Moreover, Elliott Management, Two Sigma Advisors, and Starboard Value LP were also bullish on eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Now, key hedge funds were breaking ground themselves. Elliott Management, managed by Paul Singer, created the most valuable position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY). Elliott Management had $367.7 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Jeffrey Smith’s Starboard Value LP also initiated a $233.5 million position during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Jim Simons’s Renaissance Technologies, Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s Marshall Wace LLP, and Alexander Mitchell’s Scopus Asset Management.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI), Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ), Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC), and Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ). All of these stocks’ market caps are closest to EBAY’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position JCI 25 727926 -1 STZ 38 2547745 -24 MFC 16 323863 -4 CNQ 29 643752 5 Average 27 1060822 -6

As you can see these stocks had an average of 27 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1061 million. That figure was $3934 million in EBAY’s case. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) is the least popular one with only 16 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Unfortunately EBAY wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on EBAY were disappointed as the stock returned -1.7% during the same period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market in Q2.

