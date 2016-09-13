Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Ducommun Incorporated (DCO)

Amid an overall bull market, many stocks that smart money investors were collectively bullish on surged through October 17th. Among them, Facebook and Microsoft ranked among the top 3 picks and these stocks gained 45% and 39% respectively. Our research shows that most of the stocks that smart money likes historically generate strong risk-adjusted returns. That’s why we weren’t surprised when hedge funds’ top 20 large-cap stock picks generated a return of 24.4% during the first 9 months of 2019 and outperformed the broader market benchmark by 4 percentage points.This is why following the smart money sentiment is a useful tool at identifying the next stock to invest in.

Is Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) a bargain? Investors who are in the know are taking a bullish view. The number of long hedge fund positions improved by 2 recently. Our calculations also showed that DCO isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). DCO was in 11 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of June. There were 9 hedge funds in our database with DCO positions at the end of the previous quarter.



What have hedge funds been doing with Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 22% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 8 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in DCO a year ago. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

More specifically, Renaissance Technologies was the largest shareholder of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO), with a stake worth $29.3 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Renaissance Technologies was GAMCO Investors, which amassed a stake valued at $14.2 million. Millennium Management, AQR Capital Management, and Royce & Associates were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Consequently, key hedge funds were breaking ground themselves. Navellier & Associates, managed by Louis Navellier, created the largest position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). Navellier & Associates had $1.7 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Peter Algert and Kevin Coldiron’s Algert Coldiron Investors also initiated a $0.3 million position during the quarter.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) but similarly valued. We will take a look at FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF), Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN), Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL), and Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE). This group of stocks’ market caps are similar to DCO’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position FF 11 47387 -4 BOMN 5 242342 0 MTL 2 1365 -1 CSTE 9 23923 3 Average 6.75 78754 -0.5

As you can see these stocks had an average of 6.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $79 million. That figure was $69 million in DCO’s case. FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) is the least popular one with only 2 bullish hedge fund positions. Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately DCO wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on DCO were disappointed as the stock returned -5.9% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.