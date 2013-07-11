Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (DFIN)

Hedge funds run by legendary names like George Soros and David Tepper make billions of dollars a year for themselves and their super-rich accredited investors (you’ve got to have a minimum of $1 million liquid to invest in a hedge fund) by spending enormous resources on analyzing and uncovering data about small-cap stocks that the big brokerage houses don’t follow. Small caps are where they can generate significant outperformance. That’s why we pay special attention to hedge fund activity in these stocks.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) shareholders have witnessed a decrease in support from the world’s most elite money managers in recent months. DFIN was in 14 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2019. There were 19 hedge funds in our database with DFIN positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that DFIN isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

We’re going to take a look at the new hedge fund action regarding Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN).

Hedge fund activity in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -26% from the fourth quarter of 2018. On the other hand, there were a total of 16 hedge funds with a bullish position in DFIN a year ago. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

According to Insider Monkey’s hedge fund database, Simcoe Capital Management, managed by Jeffrey Jacobowitz, holds the number one position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN). Simcoe Capital Management has a $40.2 million position in the stock, comprising 10.1% of its 13F portfolio. Coming in second is D. E. Shaw of D E Shaw, with a $7.3 million position; the fund has less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Remaining hedge funds and institutional investors that hold long positions contain Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group, Chuck Royce’s Royce & Associates and Andre F. Perold’s HighVista Strategies.

Since Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) has faced declining sentiment from hedge fund managers, we can see that there was a specific group of hedge funds who sold off their entire stakes heading into Q3. Intriguingly, Mark Travis’s Intrepid Capital Management sold off the biggest stake of all the hedgies tracked by Insider Monkey, valued at close to $2 million in stock. Israel Englander’s fund, Millennium Management, also cut its stock, about $1.4 million worth. These moves are important to note, as total hedge fund interest dropped by 5 funds heading into Q3.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN). We will take a look at Just Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:JE), Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP), Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PGC), and El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO). This group of stocks’ market valuations resemble DFIN’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position JE 10 20148 1 IBCP 11 47151 0 PGC 16 73656 1 LOCO 16 26986 0 Average 13.25 41985 0.5

As you can see these stocks had an average of 13.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $42 million. That figure was $53 million in DFIN’s case. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PGC) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Just Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:JE) is the least popular one with only 10 bullish hedge fund positions. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Unfortunately DFIN wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on DFIN were disappointed as the stock returned -14.9% during the same period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q2.

