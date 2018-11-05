Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (DFIN) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on December 5, 2018 at 1:07 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Investing in small cap stocks has historically been a way to outperform the market, as small cap companies typically grow faster on average than the blue chips. That outperformance comes with a price, however, as there are occasional periods of higher volatility. The one and a half month time period since the end of the third quarter is one of those periods, as the Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) has underperformed the larger S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by about 4 percentage points. Given that the funds we track tend to have a disproportionate amount of their portfolios in smaller cap stocks, they have seen some volatility in their portfolios too. Actually their moves are potentially one of the factors that contributed to this volatility. In this article, we use our extensive database of hedge fund holdings to find out what the smart money thinks of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN).

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) has seen a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money of late. Nevertheless, we decided to publish this article after Jeffrey Jacobowitz’s hedge fund filed a 13D and said the following about DFIN:

The Reporting Persons purchased the Shares based on the Reporting Persons’ belief that the Shares, when purchased, were and continue to be substantially undervalued, particularly when considering the Issuer’s growing software as a service (SaaS) revenue streams and strong, consistent free cash flow generation. The Reporting Persons are supportive of the Issuer’s management team as well as the operating performance of the Issuer and are pleased with the five-year projected forecast laid out at the Issuer’s May 2018 investor day, where free cash flow was projected to grow at a 13% CAGR through 2022 – cumulatively well in excess of $300 million (approximately $10 per share).

The Reporting Persons are nevertheless concerned about:

– the -28% total shareholder return generated since the Issuer’s spin-off from R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company in October 2016 versus the Russell 2000 at +21%;
– the exceedingly discounted valuation at which the Issuer trades (EV/2018e EBITDA of 5.2x – adjusted for expected year end cash balance);
– the absence of a shareholder capital return program;
– the ongoing perception by many investors that the Issuer is a print oriented company; and
– the intended utilization of in excess of $300 million in cumulative free cash expected to be generated through 2022.

Jeffrey Jacobowitz Simcoe Capital

In the 21st century investor’s toolkit there are plenty of indicators stock market investors can use to grade stocks. A couple of the less utilized indicators are hedge fund and insider trading signals. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best hedge fund managers can trounce the market by a superb amount (see the details here).

We’re going to take a peek at the recent hedge fund action regarding Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN).

How have hedgies been trading Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)?

At Q3’s end, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -18% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 16 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in DFIN heading into this year. With hedgies’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a select group of notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

DFIN_nov2018

According to publicly available hedge fund and institutional investor holdings data compiled by Insider Monkey, Simcoe Capital Management, managed by Jeffrey Jacobowitz, holds the biggest position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN). Simcoe Capital Management has a $30.2 million position in the stock, comprising 8.2% of its 13F portfolio. Coming in second is Israel Englander of Millennium Management, with a $9.9 million position; the fund has less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Remaining members of the smart money with similar optimism consist of D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw, Mark Travis’s Intrepid Capital Management and Peter Algert and Kevin Coldiron’s Algert Coldiron Investors.

Because Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) has witnessed declining sentiment from hedge fund managers, logic holds that there was a specific group of funds who were dropping their full holdings heading into Q3. Interestingly, Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group cut the largest stake of all the hedgies followed by Insider Monkey, comprising close to $2.8 million in stock, and Bradley LouisáRadoff’s Fondren Management was right behind this move, as the fund sold off about $2.1 million worth. These bearish behaviors are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest dropped by 3 funds heading into Q3.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) but similarly valued. These stocks are Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP), DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM), e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF), and Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI). This group of stocks’ market caps match DFIN’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
HMLP 5 28132 -1
BOOM 16 75717 1
ELF 11 106824 1
PI 9 149084 3

As you can see these stocks had an average of 10.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $90 million. That figure was $54 million in DFIN’s case. Dynamic Materials Corporation (NASDAQ:BOOM) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) is the least popular one with only 5 bullish hedge fund positions. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard BOOM might be a better candidate to consider a long position. Alternatively, investors could consider one of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Oracle Corporation (NASDAQ:ORCL) A Good Stock To Buy?Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock...Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW)Is Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) A Good Stock To Buy?Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock...Is Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
13D Filing: Simcoe Capital Management and Exar Corp (EXAR) 13D Filing: Simcoe Capital Management and Exar Corp (NYSE:EXAR) 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt 10 Easiest Road Test Sites in NY and NJ
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.