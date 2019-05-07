Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM)

Published on May 8, 2019 at 4:04 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Does Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) represent a good buying opportunity at the moment? Let’s briefly check the hedge fund interest towards the company. Hedge fund firms constantly search out bright intellectuals and highly-experienced employees and throw away millions of dollars on satellite photos and other research activities, so it is no wonder why they tend to generate millions in profits each year. It is also true that some hedge fund players fail inconceivably on some occasions, but net net their stock picks have been generating superior risk-adjusted returns on average over the years.

Is Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) worth your attention right now? The best stock pickers are selling. The number of bullish hedge fund positions were trimmed by 4 recently. Our calculations also showed that DCOM isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. DCOM was in 9 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018. There were 13 hedge funds in our database with DCOM holdings at the end of the previous quarter.

If you’d ask most investors, hedge funds are assumed to be worthless, outdated financial tools of years past. While there are more than 8000 funds in operation at present, Our researchers look at the bigwigs of this club, approximately 750 funds. Most estimates calculate that this group of people orchestrate the majority of the hedge fund industry’s total capital, and by monitoring their highest performing picks, Insider Monkey has revealed a number of investment strategies that have historically exceeded Mr. Market. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy exceeded the S&P 500 index by nearly 5 percentage points per year since its inception in May 2014 through early November 2018. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 27.5% since February 2017 (through March 12th) even though the market was up nearly 25% during the same period. We just shared a list of 6 short targets in our latest quarterly update and they are already down an average of 6% in less than a month.

AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

We’re going to go over the recent hedge fund action regarding Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM).

What have hedge funds been doing with Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)?

At Q4’s end, a total of 9 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -31% from the second quarter of 2018. On the other hand, there were a total of 14 hedge funds with a bullish position in DCOM a year ago. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

DCOM_may2019

The largest stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) was held by Polaris Capital Management, which reported holding $17 million worth of stock at the end of December. It was followed by Renaissance Technologies with a $7.2 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Prospector Partners, AQR Capital Management, and Ulysses Management.

Due to the fact that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) has faced falling interest from the aggregate hedge fund industry, it’s safe to say that there is a sect of fund managers who sold off their full holdings last quarter. Intriguingly, Paul Magidson, Jonathan Cohen. And Ostrom Enders’s Castine Capital Management sold off the largest investment of all the hedgies monitored by Insider Monkey, worth an estimated $4.6 million in stock. John Overdeck and David Siegel’s fund, Two Sigma Advisors, also cut its stock, about $0.7 million worth. These transactions are important to note, as total hedge fund interest dropped by 4 funds last quarter.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM). These stocks are SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN), Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND), IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP), and Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS). This group of stocks’ market values are similar to DCOM’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
SPTN 16 39053 2
LIND 14 108364 0
IRCP 5 11395 2
CHRS 20 106981 -3
Average 13.75 66448 0.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 13.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $66 million. That figure was $35 million in DCOM’s case. Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) is the least popular one with only 5 bullish hedge fund positions. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Unfortunately DCOM wasn’t nearly as popular as these 15 stock (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); DCOM investors were disappointed as the stock returned 13.5% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
EVI Industries, Inc. (EVI): Greenhaven Road Capital is Betting on It in the...5 Stocks in the Spotlight Due to The Continued China Trade WarHere’s What Hedge Funds Think About NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NRE...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX)EA, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, and More: Stocks on the Move After HoursWestern Digital Corporation (WD): 2019 Sohn Conference New York Recap

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) A Good Stock To Buy? How Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) Stacks Up Against Its Peers This Metric Says You Are Smart to Sell Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) Hedge Funds Are Betting On Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) Buy BofI Holding, Inc. (BOFI)? Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM): Insiders Aren’t Crazy About It Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM): Insiders Are Dumping, Should You?: Meridian Interstate Bancorp, Inc. (EBSB), Banner Corporation (BANR) 25 Cities with the Most Unfaithful Wives 6 Easiest Programming Languages for Middle School Students 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female)
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.