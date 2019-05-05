Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH)

Published on June 25, 2019 at 9:01 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

“Since 2006, value stocks (IVE vs IVW) have underperformed 11 of the 13 calendar years and when they beat growth, it wasn’t by much. Cumulatively, through this week, it has been a 122% differential (up 52% for value vs up 174% for growth). This appears to be the longest and most severe drought for value investors since data collection began. It will go our way eventually as there are too many people paying far too much for today’s darlings, both public and private. Further, the ten-year yield of 2.5% (pre-tax) isn’t attractive nor is real estate. We believe the value part of the global equity market is the only place to earn solid risk adjusted returns and we believe those returns will be higher than normal,” said Vilas Fund in its Q1 investor letter. We aren’t sure whether value stocks outperform growth, but we follow hedge fund investor letters to understand where the markets and stocks might be going. This article will lay out and discuss the hedge fund and institutional investor sentiment towards DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH).

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) shareholders have witnessed a decrease in support from the world’s most elite money managers lately. Our calculations also showed that DRH isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the 21st century investor’s toolkit there are plenty of tools investors use to value stocks. Some of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading interest. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the best fund managers can trounce their index-focused peers by a solid amount (see the details here).

Parag Vora - HG Vora Capital

Let’s go over the fresh hedge fund action surrounding DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH).

What have hedge funds been doing with DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2019, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -32% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 15 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in DRH a year ago. With the smart money’s positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a select group of notable hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

DRH_june2019

According to Insider Monkey’s hedge fund database, Parag Vora’s HG Vora Capital Management has the biggest position in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH), worth close to $83.9 million, corresponding to 6.2% of its total 13F portfolio. On HG Vora Capital Management’s heels is Long Pond Capital, managed by John Khoury, which holds a $31 million position; 1.1% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Other members of the smart money that are bullish encompass Dmitry Balyasny’s Balyasny Asset Management, Israel Englander’s Millennium Management and Richard S. Pzena’s Pzena Investment Management.

Judging by the fact that DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has experienced falling interest from hedge fund managers, it’s safe to say that there exists a select few money managers that elected to cut their full holdings by the end of the third quarter. It’s worth mentioning that D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw sold off the largest stake of all the hedgies monitored by Insider Monkey, worth about $4.2 million in stock, and Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s Marshall Wace LLP was right behind this move, as the fund said goodbye to about $1.9 million worth. These bearish behaviors are interesting, as total hedge fund interest fell by 6 funds by the end of the third quarter.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) but similarly valued. These stocks are Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO), Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS), American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT), and WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC). All of these stocks’ market caps are similar to DRH’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
ZUO 21 116298 7
CRS 13 82466 -2
AAT 14 114971 0
WSBC 8 48499 3
Average 14 90559 2

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 14 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $91 million. That figure was $207 million in DRH’s case. Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) is the least popular one with only 8 bullish hedge fund positions. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Unfortunately DRH wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); DRH investors were disappointed as the stock returned -4% during the same time period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Lazard Ltd (LAZ)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Stifel Financial Corp. (SF)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT)Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CorVel Corporation (CRVL)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Hedge Funds Are Selling LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH): Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About It, Insider Sentiment Unchanged Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Anymore Hedge Funds Are Buying Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT) Should You Avoid Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST)? 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.