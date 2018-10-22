Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY)

Published on December 4, 2019 at 12:44 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

We are still in an overall bull market and many stocks that smart money investors were piling into surged through the end of November. Among them, Facebook and Microsoft ranked among the top 3 picks and these stocks gained 54% and 51% respectively. Hedge funds’ top 3 stock picks returned 41.7% this year and beat the S&P 500 ETFs by 14 percentage points. Investing in index funds guarantees you average returns, not superior returns. We are looking to generate superior returns for our readers. That’s why we believe it isn’t a waste of time to check out hedge fund sentiment before you invest in a stock like Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY).

Is Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) a buy, sell, or hold? The best stock pickers are becoming less confident. The number of bullish hedge fund bets retreated by 2 recently. Our calculations also showed that CY isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q3 rankings and see the video below for Q2 rankings).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the Russell 2000 ETFs by 40 percentage points since May 2014 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 27.8% through November 21, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Matthew Halbower Pentwater Capital

Matthew Halbower of Pentwater Capital

Unlike the largest US hedge funds that are convinced Dow will soar past 40,000 or the world’s most bearish hedge fund that’s more convinced than ever that a crash is coming, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull or bear markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on the best performing hedge funds‘ buy/sell signals. Let’s view the recent hedge fund action surrounding Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY).

What have hedge funds been doing with Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 34 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -6% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 24 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in CY a year ago. With hedge funds’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

CY_dec2019

More specifically, Pentwater Capital Management was the largest shareholder of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY), with a stake worth $224.5 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Pentwater Capital Management was TIG Advisors, which amassed a stake valued at $182 million. Magnetar Capital, Carlson Capital, and Alpine Associates were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position TIG Advisors allocated the biggest weight to Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY), around 8.36% of its portfolio. Melqart Asset Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 8.1 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to CY.

Judging by the fact that Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has faced declining sentiment from hedge fund managers, we can see that there were a few hedgies that slashed their full holdings heading into Q4. At the top of the heap, Nick Niell’s Arrowgrass Capital Partners dropped the largest position of the “upper crust” of funds followed by Insider Monkey, comprising an estimated $40.1 million in stock, and George Soros’s Soros Fund Management was right behind this move, as the fund dropped about $36.1 million worth. These moves are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest fell by 2 funds heading into Q4.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR), RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR), Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR), and F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). This group of stocks’ market caps match CY’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
JNPR 30 637184 2
RNR 17 657683 -3
SPR 36 2062498 5
FFIV 22 1179111 -1
Average 26.25 1134119 0.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 26.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1134 million. That figure was $1457 million in CY’s case. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) is the least popular one with only 17 bullish hedge fund positions. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 37.4% in 2019 through the end of November and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 9.9 percentage points. Unfortunately CY wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on CY were disappointed as the stock returned 0.5% during the fourth quarter (through the end of November) and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Bought TD Ameritrade (AMTD) Before The Merger AnnouncementHedge Funds Aren’t Done Buying Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY...Do Hedge Funds Love Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK)?Hedge Funds Are Warming Up To Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN)Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC): Hedge Funds In Wait-and-See ModeHedge Funds Are Warming Up To Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) ? 5 Ways Hedge Funds Are Playing the Trillion Dollar Internet of Things Trend Is Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedgies? Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up Insider Buying at CVS Health Corp (CVS) for the First Time in 5 Years Tops List of Must-See Insider Moves Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Alex Denner, Och-Ziff Capital Management, Point72 Asset Management, United Cannabis Corp (CNAB), Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY), and More 10 Countries that Smoke the Most Cigarettes in the World 15 Believable Excuses for Skipping Class in Middle School 10 Easy to Install Wireless Outdoor Security Cameras
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.