Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Chemed Corporation (CHE)

We’re going to go over the new hedge fund action surrounding Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE).

How have hedgies been trading Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE)?

At Q4’s end, a total of 24 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 4% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards CHE over the last 14 quarters. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

More specifically, Fisher Asset Management was the largest shareholder of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE), with a stake worth $135.2 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Fisher Asset Management was Renaissance Technologies, which amassed a stake valued at $73.6 million. GAMCO Investors, GLG Partners, and Point72 Asset Management were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

As one would reasonably expect, some big names were breaking ground themselves. Marshall Wace LLP, managed by Paul Marshall and Ian Wace, established the most outsized position in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Marshall Wace LLP had $3.7 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Ronald Hua’s Qtron Investments also initiated a $0.3 million position during the quarter. The only other fund with a new position in the stock is Andre F. Perold’s HighVista Strategies.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). We will take a look at Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC), Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT), Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR), and RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). This group of stocks’ market values match CHE’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position TDC 21 211609 -2 CTLT 19 235857 -4 FLR 20 223293 -3 RP 21 343809 -6 Average 20.25 253642 -3.75

As you can see these stocks had an average of 20.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $254 million. That figure was $390 million in CHE’s case. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) is the least popular one with only 19 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Unfortunately CHE wasn’t nearly as popular as these 15 stock and hedge funds that were betting on CHE were disappointed as the stock returned 12.6% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.