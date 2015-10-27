Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Cerus Corporation (CERS)

Published on May 7, 2019 at 10:53 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The fourth quarter was a rough one for most investors, as fears of a rising interest rate environment in the U.S, a trade war with China, and a more or less stagnant Europe, weighed heavily on the minds of investors. Both the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 sank as a result, with the Russell 2000, which is composed of smaller companies, being hit especially hard. This was primarily due to hedge funds, which are big supporters of small-cap stocks, pulling some of their capital out of the volatile markets during this time. Let’s look at how this market volatility affected the sentiment of hedge funds towards Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS), and what that likely means for the prospects of the company and its stock.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) was in 15 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of December. CERS investors should be aware of a decrease in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds recently. There were 18 hedge funds in our database with CERS positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that CERS isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 20.7% year to date (through March 12th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Felix Baker - Baker Bros.

We’re going to check out the fresh hedge fund action surrounding Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS).

How are hedge funds trading Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2019, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -17% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in CERS over the last 14 quarters. With hedgies’ sentiment swirling, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

CERS_may2019

The largest stake in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) was held by Baker Bros. Advisors, which reported holding $54.5 million worth of stock at the end of December. It was followed by Rima Senvest Management with a $9.6 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Citadel Investment Group, Millennium Management, and GLG Partners.

Judging by the fact that Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) has witnessed a decline in interest from the smart money, logic holds that there is a sect of hedge funds that decided to sell off their entire stakes in the third quarter. At the top of the heap, David Costen Haley’s HBK Investments sold off the biggest position of the “upper crust” of funds monitored by Insider Monkey, comprising an estimated $0.8 million in stock. Jim Simons’s fund, Renaissance Technologies, also dropped its stock, about $0.5 million worth. These transactions are intriguing to say the least, as total hedge fund interest was cut by 3 funds in the third quarter.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) but similarly valued. These stocks are Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE), EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI), Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX), and Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE:BLX). This group of stocks’ market valuations resemble CERS’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
ASTE 10 75982 0
EMCI 5 21306 3
UBX 2 29221 -2
BLX 1 3668 0
Average 4.5 32544 0.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 4.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $33 million. That figure was $91 million in CERS’s case. Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE:BLX) is the least popular one with only 1 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Unfortunately CERS wasn’t nearly as popular as these 15 stock and hedge funds that were betting on CERS were disappointed as the stock returned 16.4% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Morris Mark’s Mark Asset Management’s Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR)Is Arlo Technologies, Inc. (ARLO) A Good Stock To Buy?Is ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) A Good Stock To Buy?Morris Mark’s Mark Asset Management’s Return, AUM, and HoldingsMatch Group, Inc. (MTCH): Blue Hawk Investment Group’s Latest Thoughts...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Do Hedge Funds Love Cerus Corporation (CERS)? Market Movers Today: W W Grainger Inc (GWW), Cerus Corporation (CERS), Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN), and More Do Hedge Funds Love Cerus Corporation (CERS)? Why These Stocks Are Gaining Ground on Tuesday? Why Anthem, Cigna, Fiat Chrysler, and Two Other Stocks Are Trending Today Why These 5 Stocks Are Enjoying Healthy Gains Today Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN), Cerus Corporation (CERS): Baker Bros. Advisors’ Latest Moves 25 Cities with the Most Unfaithful Wives 6 Easiest Programming Languages for Middle School Students 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female)
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.