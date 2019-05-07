Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Care.com Inc (CRCM)

Published on May 8, 2019 at 4:03 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

At Insider Monkey we follow nearly 750 of the best-performing investors and even though many of them lost money in the last couple of months of 2018 (some actually delivered very strong returns), the history teaches us that over the long-run they still manage to beat the market, which is why it can be profitable for us to imitate their activity. Of course, even the best money managers can sometimes get it wrong, but following some of their picks gives us a better chance to outperform the crowd than picking a random stock and this is where our research comes in.

Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) shareholders have witnessed a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money in recent months. CRCM was in 17 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of December. There were 19 hedge funds in our database with CRCM holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that CRCM isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Today there are several gauges stock market investors have at their disposal to appraise stocks. Some of the most innovative gauges are hedge fund and insider trading sentiment. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the top hedge fund managers can beat their index-focused peers by a very impressive margin (see the details here).

Millennium Management, Catapult Capital Management

We’re going to check out the new hedge fund action regarding Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM).

What does the smart money think about Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM)?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 17 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -11% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 20 hedge funds with a bullish position in CRCM a year ago. With the smart money’s capital changing hands, there exists a select group of notable hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

CRCM_may2019

The largest stake in Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) was held by Tenzing Global Investors, which reported holding $47.3 million worth of stock at the end of December. It was followed by Portolan Capital Management with a $36.8 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Renaissance Technologies, Millennium Management, and AQR Capital Management.

Seeing as Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) has faced falling interest from hedge fund managers, logic holds that there lies a certain “tier” of money managers that elected to cut their positions entirely in the third quarter. Intriguingly, Matthew Hulsizer’s PEAK6 Capital Management said goodbye to the largest position of the “upper crust” of funds tracked by Insider Monkey, worth close to $0.6 million in stock. Paul Tudor Jones’s fund, Tudor Investment Corp, also cut its stock, about $0.4 million worth. These moves are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest fell by 2 funds in the third quarter.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR), GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS), Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA), and Bojangles’ Inc (NASDAQ:BOJA). All of these stocks’ market caps match CRCM’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
TOUR 5 33046 2
GMS 20 97296 -4
OPRA 5 5242 -3
BOJA 12 37500 -2
Average 10.5 43271 -1.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 10.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $43 million. That figure was $174 million in CRCM’s case. GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) is the least popular one with only 5 bullish hedge fund positions. Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Unfortunately CRCM wasn’t nearly as popular as these 15 stock and hedge funds that were betting on CRCM were disappointed as the stock returned -18.6% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NRE...EVI Industries, Inc. (EVI): Greenhaven Road Capital is Betting on It in the...5 Stocks in the Spotlight Due to The Continued China Trade WarEA, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, and More: Stocks on the Move After HoursWestern Digital Corporation (WD): 2019 Sohn Conference New York Recap

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
13D Filing: Tenzing Global Investors and Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) Hedge Funds Are Selling Care.com Inc (CRCM) Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Renaissance Technologies, Tiger Global, Steve Cohen, HNI Corp (HNI), Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (BKCC), and More 13D Filing: Capitalg LP and Care.com Inc (CRCM) 13G Filing: Portolan Capital Management and Care.com Inc (CRCM) Royce & Associates Still Likes Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) Is Care.com Inc (CRCM) A Good Stock for Your Portfolio? 25 Cities with the Most Unfaithful Wives 6 Easiest Programming Languages for Middle School Students 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female)
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.