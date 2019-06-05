Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI)

The elite funds run by legendary investors such as David Tepper and Dan Loeb make hundreds of millions of dollars for themselves and their investors by spending enormous resources doing research on small cap stocks that big investment banks don’t follow. Because of their pay structures, they have strong incentives to do the research necessary to beat the market. That’s why we pay close attention to what they think in small cap stocks. In this article, we take a closer look at Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) from the perspective of those elite funds.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) shareholders have witnessed an increase in support from the world’s most elite money managers lately. CPRI was in 37 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of March. There were 33 hedge funds in our database with CPRI holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that cpri isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund action surrounding Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI).

What have hedge funds been doing with Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2019, a total of 37 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 12% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards CPRI over the last 15 quarters. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

The largest stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) was held by AQR Capital Management, which reported holding $405.3 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Eminence Capital with a $390.4 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Eminence Capital, Rima Senvest Management, and Point72 Asset Management.

Consequently, some big names have been driving this bullishness. Eminence Capital, managed by Ricky Sandler, created the largest position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI). Eminence Capital had $390.4 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Ricky Sandler’s Eminence Capital also initiated a $201.3 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new CPRI positions are Israel Englander’s Millennium Management, Aaron Cowen’s Suvretta Capital Management, and Pasco Alfaro / Richard Tumure’s Miura Global Management.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI), Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN), Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX), and Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). This group of stocks’ market caps are similar to CPRI’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position DEI 14 363321 2 JWN 26 283069 3 NTNX 36 456099 -1 FL 35 956263 0 Average 27.75 514688 1

As you can see these stocks had an average of 27.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $515 million. That figure was $1222 million in CPRI’s case. Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) is the least popular one with only 14 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Unfortunately CPRI wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on CPRI were disappointed as the stock returned -26.1% during the same period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market in Q2.

