Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About BP plc (BP)

Published on June 14, 2019 at 4:00 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge funds and other investment firms run by legendary investors like Israel Englander, Jeffrey Talpins and Ray Dalio are entrusted to manage billions of dollars of accredited investors’ money because they are without peer in the resources they use to identify the best investments for their chosen investment horizon. Moreover, they are more willing to invest a greater amount of their resources in small-cap stocks than big brokerage houses, and this is often where they generate their outperformance, which is why we pay particular attention to their best ideas in this space.

Is BP plc (NYSE:BP) worth your attention right now? The best stock pickers are in a bearish mood. The number of long hedge fund positions decreased by 5 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that bp isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

According to most market participants, hedge funds are seen as worthless, old financial vehicles of yesteryear. While there are more than 8000 funds trading at the moment, Our experts choose to focus on the elite of this club, about 750 funds. These investment experts preside over most of all hedge funds’ total asset base, and by keeping track of their best picks, Insider Monkey has unsheathed a few investment strategies that have historically defeated the market. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy exceeded the S&P 500 index by around 5 percentage points per annum since its inception in May 2014 through the end of May. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 30.9% since February 2017 (through May 30th) even though the market was up nearly 24% during the same period. We just shared a list of 5 short targets in our latest quarterly update and they are already down an average of 11.9% in less than a couple of weeks whereas our long picks outperformed the market by 2 percentage points in this volatile 2 week period.

RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES

We’re going to take a gander at the recent hedge fund action surrounding BP plc (NYSE:BP).

What does the smart money think about BP plc (NYSE:BP)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 29 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -15% from the fourth quarter of 2018. On the other hand, there were a total of 28 hedge funds with a bullish position in BP a year ago. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with BP Positions

More specifically, Renaissance Technologies was the largest shareholder of BP plc (NYSE:BP), with a stake worth $531.9 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Renaissance Technologies was Fisher Asset Management, which amassed a stake valued at $294.9 million. Orbis Investment Management, Alyeska Investment Group, and Arrowstreet Capital were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Seeing as BP plc (NYSE:BP) has faced falling interest from the smart money, it’s safe to say that there is a sect of fund managers who were dropping their positions entirely by the end of the third quarter. Intriguingly, Richard S. Pzena’s Pzena Investment Management dropped the largest position of the 700 funds monitored by Insider Monkey, comprising an estimated $132 million in stock, and Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management was right behind this move, as the fund sold off about $59.9 million worth. These moves are intriguing to say the least, as total hedge fund interest was cut by 5 funds by the end of the third quarter.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to BP plc (NYSE:BP). These stocks are Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD), TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT), and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). This group of stocks’ market values are closest to BP’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
C 87 9189925 -3
MCD 54 3120539 6
TOT 13 971886 4
ABT 50 1859812 -1
Average 51 3785541 1.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 51 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $3786 million. That figure was $1140 million in BP’s case. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) is the least popular one with only 13 bullish hedge fund positions. BP plc (NYSE:BP) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Unfortunately BP wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); BP investors were disappointed as the stock returned -4.8% during the same time period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) ?Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Corning Incorporated (GLW)Is The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings...Is Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Were Hedge Funds Right About Buying BP plc (BP)? Is It Time to Follow Hedge Funds Into BP p.l.c. (BP)? Billionaire Ken Fisher is Bullish About These Dividend Stocks Hedge Funds Like These European Companies; Should You? 16 Countries With The Biggest Oil Reserves In The World in 2017 10 Best Blue Chip Dividend Stocks in 2017 11 Best Oil Company Stocks To Buy Now 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.