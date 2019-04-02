Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO)

Published on October 12, 2019 at 3:34 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge funds and other investment firms run by legendary investors like Israel Englander, Jeffrey Talpins and Ray Dalio are entrusted to manage billions of dollars of accredited investors’ money because they are without peer in the resources they use to identify the best investments for their chosen investment horizon. Moreover, they are more willing to invest a greater amount of their resources in small-cap stocks than big brokerage houses, and this is often where they generate their outperformance, which is why we pay particular attention to their best ideas in this space.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) investors should be aware of a decrease in hedge fund sentiment in recent months. Our calculations also showed that BIO isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (view the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 25.8% year to date (through May 30th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

BIO_oct2019

Unlike some fund managers who are betting on Dow reaching 40000 in a year, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let’s analyze the latest hedge fund action encompassing Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

What have hedge funds been doing with Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 36 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -3% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 36 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in BIO a year ago. With the smart money’s positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a select group of notable hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

Steven Cohen, Point72 Asset Management

The largest stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) was held by Millennium Management, which reported holding $164.4 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Point72 Asset Management with a $89.1 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Polar Capital, Fisher Asset Management, and Ariel Investments.

Seeing as Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) has experienced bearish sentiment from hedge fund managers, it’s safe to say that there was a specific group of hedgies that decided to sell off their entire stakes by the end of the second quarter. Intriguingly, Andrew Sandler’s Sandler Capital Management cut the biggest stake of the 750 funds watched by Insider Monkey, comprising an estimated $5.9 million in stock. Andrew Feldstein and Stephen Siderow’s fund, Blue Mountain Capital, also dumped its stock, about $5.9 million worth. These moves are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest was cut by 1 funds by the end of the second quarter.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) but similarly valued. These stocks are Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO), Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH), American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG), and Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT). This group of stocks’ market caps match BIO’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
FICO 34 730765 7
BAH 31 369488 12
AFG 22 366752 -8
UBNT 17 505790 0
Average 26 493199 2.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 26 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $493 million. That figure was $954 million in BIO’s case. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) is the least popular one with only 17 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on BIO as the stock returned 6.4% during Q3 and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were clearly right about piling into this stock relative to other stocks with similar market capitalizations.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) A Good Stock To Buy?These Hedge Funds Sold Out Of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG)...Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On TELUS Corporation (TU)Is Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?Hedge Funds Are Buying Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Discovery, Inc. (DISCA)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO) Is Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO) A Good Stock To Buy? Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO) Hedge Funds Are Betting On Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO) Is Smart Money Gaining Confidence In Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO)? Intrepid Capital’s Top Small-Cap Stocks: Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO), Ingram Micro Inc. (IM), Telephone & Data Systems Inc. (TDS) Hedge Fund Levin Capital Is Betting On These Stocks 10 Biggest Companies That Offer Pensions 15 Wealthiest Families in the World vs. First Generation Ultra Billionaires 5 Makeup Companies that Don’t Test on Animals
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.