Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS)

There are several ways to beat the market, and investing in small cap stocks has historically been one of them. In this article, we use hedge fund filing data to analyze Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) investors should be aware of an increase in hedge fund sentiment lately. AXS was in 30 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of December. There were 21 hedge funds in our database with AXS positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that AXS isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

According to most shareholders, hedge funds are assumed to be slow, outdated financial tools of yesteryear. While there are more than 8000 funds with their doors open today, Our researchers choose to focus on the leaders of this club, approximately 750 funds. It is estimated that this group of investors oversee most of all hedge funds' total asset base, and by tracking their unrivaled investments, Insider Monkey has deciphered several investment strategies that have historically beaten the S&P 500 index.

Let’s take a look at the key hedge fund action regarding Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

Hedge fund activity in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 30 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 43% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in AXS over the last 14 quarters. With the smart money’s sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

More specifically, Pzena Investment Management was the largest shareholder of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS), with a stake worth $352 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Pzena Investment Management was Renaissance Technologies, which amassed a stake valued at $75.8 million. Citadel Investment Group, Gillson Capital, and Balyasny Asset Management were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Now, key money managers were leading the bulls’ herd. Arrowstreet Capital, managed by Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell, assembled the biggest position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Arrowstreet Capital had $19.3 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Dmitry Balyasny’s Balyasny Asset Management also initiated a $16 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new AXS positions are Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management, Peter Seuss’s Prana Capital Management, and Michael Platt and William Reeves’s BlueCrest Capital Mgmt..

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). We will take a look at Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS), Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (NYSE:SMI), Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR), and Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL). All of these stocks’ market caps are similar to AXS’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position LFUS 15 254089 -7 SMI 4 6566 -1 KMPR 15 108393 1 PVTL 32 401392 14 Average 16.5 192610 1.75

As you can see these stocks had an average of 16.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $193 million. That figure was $716 million in AXS’s case. Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (NYSE:SMI) is the least popular one with only 4 bullish hedge fund positions. Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Unfortunately AXS wasn’t nearly as popular as these 15 stock and hedge funds that were betting on AXS were disappointed as the stock returned 10.6% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market this year.

