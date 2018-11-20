Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA)

Published on April 30, 2019 at 2:50 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, therefore imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, smart money investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always available for the general crowd. This doesn’t mean that they don’t have occasional colossal losses; they do (like Peltz’s recent General Electric losses). However, it is still a good idea to keep an eye on hedge fund activity. With this in mind, as the current round of 13F filings has just ended, let’s examine the smart money sentiment towards Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA).

Hedge fund interest in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. At the end of this article we will also compare ARNA to other stocks including Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT), Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL), and Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) to get a better sense of its popularity.

In the eyes of most market participants, hedge funds are assumed to be underperforming, old investment tools of years past. While there are over 8000 funds trading today, Our researchers hone in on the crème de la crème of this club, about 750 funds. These hedge fund managers preside over the lion’s share of the smart money’s total asset base, and by tailing their unrivaled equity investments, Insider Monkey has formulated many investment strategies that have historically outpaced the market. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy exceeded the S&P 500 index by nearly 5 percentage points per year since its inception in May 2014 through early November 2018. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 27.5% since February 2017 (through March 12th) even though the market was up nearly 25% during the same period. We just shared a list of 6 short targets in our latest quarterly update and they are already down an average of 6% in less than a month.

CITADEL INVESTMENT GROUP

Let’s analyze the key hedge fund action surrounding Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA).

What have hedge funds been doing with Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2019, a total of 25 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 0% from the second quarter of 2018. By comparison, 28 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in ARNA a year ago. With hedgies’ sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with ARNA Positions

The largest stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) was held by Partner Fund Management, which reported holding $117.4 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Perceptive Advisors with a $55.6 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Citadel Investment Group, Alyeska Investment Group, and Rubric Capital Management.

Judging by the fact that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) has faced a decline in interest from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, it’s easy to see that there is a sect of money managers that elected to cut their positions entirely last quarter. At the top of the heap, Kris Jenner, Gordon Bussard, Graham McPhail’s Rock Springs Capital Management dumped the largest investment of the 700 funds watched by Insider Monkey, totaling close to $17.3 million in call options. Brad Farber’s fund, Atika Capital, also said goodbye to its call options, about $1.2 million worth. These transactions are important to note, as aggregate hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA). We will take a look at Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT), Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL), Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK), and NxStage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM). All of these stocks’ market caps resemble ARNA’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
COT 28 539524 3
QDEL 16 94379 1
CHK 15 74956 -7
NXTM 28 569758 -4
Average 21.75 319654 -1.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 21.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $320 million. That figure was $354 million in ARNA’s case. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) is the least popular one with only 15 bullish hedge fund positions. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Unfortunately ARNA wasn’t nearly as popular as these 15 stock and hedge funds that were betting on ARNA were disappointed as the stock returned 14.2% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Travelport Worldwide Ltd (TVPT) A Good Stock To Buy ?Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD...Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into frontdoor, inc. (FTDR) ?Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN......Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA) A Good Stock To Buy? Market Movers Today: Oracle Corporation (ORCL), Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA), Mulesoft Inc (MULE), Vivint Solar Inc (VSLR), and More Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) and Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA) Helped This Healthcare-Focused Fund Earn Double-Digit Returns Here’s Why Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA) Shares Are Lower Here’s What You Should Know About The Finance World Today 7 Over-the-Counter Diet Pills that Work Without Exercise 7 Most Popular Diet Pills That Work Fast Without Exercise 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female) 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.