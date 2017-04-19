Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH)

Published on May 12, 2019 at 6:43 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

With the fourth-quarter round of 13F filings behind us it is time to take a look at the stocks in which some of the best money managers in the world preferred to invest or sell heading into the first quarter. One of these stocks was Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH).

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) was in 9 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of December. ANH has experienced an increase in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds in recent months. There were 6 hedge funds in our database with ANH positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that ANH isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Today there are several signals shareholders put to use to analyze stocks. A couple of the most innovative signals are hedge fund and insider trading moves. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the elite hedge fund managers can outclass their index-focused peers by a very impressive amount (see the details here).

Bruce Kovner, Caxton Associates LP

We’re going to take a gander at the recent hedge fund action encompassing Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH).

Hedge fund activity in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH)

Heading into the first quarter of 2019, a total of 9 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 50% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 11 hedge funds with a bullish position in ANH a year ago. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

ANH_may2019

The largest stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) was held by Renaissance Technologies, which reported holding $24.8 million worth of stock at the end of December. It was followed by D E Shaw with a $0.4 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Millennium Management, BlueCrest Capital Mgmt., and Caxton Associates LP.

With a general bullishness amongst the heavyweights, key money managers were leading the bulls’ herd. BlueCrest Capital Mgmt., managed by Michael Platt and William Reeves, assembled the most valuable position in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH). BlueCrest Capital Mgmt. had $0.2 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Jeffrey Talpins’s Element Capital Management also initiated a $0.1 million position during the quarter. The only other fund with a brand new ANH position is John Overdeck and David Siegel’s Two Sigma Advisors.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH). These stocks are Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT), New Frontier Corp (NYSE:NFC), U.S. Lime & Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM), and Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV). This group of stocks’ market valuations are closest to ANH’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
QTNT 19 203487 0
NFC 14 67411 -1
USLM 2 16994 -2
VRTV 10 99081 -3
Average 11.25 96743 -1.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 11.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $97 million. That figure was $26 million in ANH’s case. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand U.S. Lime & Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) is the least popular one with only 2 bullish hedge fund positions. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Unfortunately ANH wasn’t nearly as popular as these 15 stock (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); ANH investors were disappointed as the stock returned 5.8% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Arvinas, Inc. (ARVN) ?Is Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Scorpio Bulkers Inc (SALT)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF)Jumia’s Share Price Drops In the Aftermath of Citron Research’s Proclaiming...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Ken Griffin, Keith Meister, Bodenholm Capital, AQR Capital, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. (ANH), Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS), and More Is Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Is Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) Going To Burn These Hedge Funds? Brian Taylor’s Pine River Capital Slashes Stake in Anworth Mortgage Hedge Funds Are Selling Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (ARI) mREIT News Reports: American Capital Agency Corp. (AGNC)’s Contracts, Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO)’s Price Target & ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ): Hedge Funds Are Bullish and Insiders Are Undecided, What Should You Do? 25 Cities with the Most Unfaithful Wives 6 Easiest Programming Languages for Middle School Students 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female)
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.