Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD)

Published on October 28, 2019 at 8:17 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) a good equity to bet on right now? We like to check what the smart money thinks first before doing extensive research on a given stock. Although there have been several high profile failed hedge fund picks, the consensus picks among hedge fund investors have historically outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk attributes. It’s not surprising given that hedge funds have access to better information and more resources to predict the winners in the stock market.

Is American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) an exceptional investment right now? The best stock pickers are becoming less confident. The number of bullish hedge fund positions fell by 3 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that AMWD isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). AMWD was in 9 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of June. There were 12 hedge funds in our database with AMWD holdings at the end of the previous quarter.
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 25.7% through September 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

AMWD_oct2019

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We’re going to go over the latest hedge fund action surrounding American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD).

What have hedge funds been doing with American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD)?

At Q2’s end, a total of 9 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -25% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards AMWD over the last 16 quarters. With the smart money’s sentiment swirling, there exists an “upper tier” of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

GOTHAM ASSET MANAGEMENT

Among these funds, Royce & Associates held the most valuable stake in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD), which was worth $13.3 million at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was Islet Management which amassed $11.6 million worth of shares. Moreover, Citadel Investment Group, Tudor Investment Corp, and Gotham Asset Management were also bullish on American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Judging by the fact that American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) has experienced bearish sentiment from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, it’s safe to say that there were a few hedge funds who were dropping their entire stakes by the end of the second quarter. Intriguingly, Richard Driehaus’s Driehaus Capital said goodbye to the biggest stake of the “upper crust” of funds followed by Insider Monkey, valued at an estimated $11.6 million in stock, and Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management was right behind this move, as the fund dropped about $7.9 million worth. These moves are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest dropped by 3 funds by the end of the second quarter.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). We will take a look at Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO), Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS), Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX), and The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK). This group of stocks’ market caps match AMWD’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
CVCO 16 135968 -3
CARS 29 323559 2
RARX 18 367537 -2
BATRK 23 332871 -5
Average 21.5 289984 -2

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 21.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $290 million. That figure was $36 million in AMWD’s case. Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) is the least popular one with only 16 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) is even less popular than CVCO. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on AMWD, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 5.1% during the third quarter and outperformed the market as well.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Greif, Inc. (GEF): Hedge Fund Sentiment Stagnant But Still BullishHedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Pretium Resources Inc (PVG)Do Hedge Funds Love First Merchants Corporation (FRME)?Genworth Financial Inc (GNW): These Hedge Funds Cashed Out Too EarlyHere is What Hedge Funds Think About Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW)Bottomline Technologies (EPAY): Hedge Funds Buying, But Sentiment Is Still...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD)? Here is What Hedge Funds Think About American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) Insider Buying Says LCI Industries (LCI), American Woodmark (AMWD), and Colony NorthStar (CLNS) Are All Undervalued American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD): What Smart Money Thinks about This Stock? American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Register Noteworthy Insider Selling; Insider Buying Observed at Three Other Companies Why Are These Stocks Gaining Ground on Tuesday? 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.