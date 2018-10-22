Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About American States Water Co (AWR)

Published on April 29, 2019 at 1:01 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Investing in hedge funds can bring large profits, but it’s not for everybody, since hedge funds are available only for high-net-worth individuals. They generate significant returns for investors to justify their large fees and they allocate a lot of time and employ a complex analysis to determine the best stocks to invest in. A particularly interesting group of stocks that hedge funds like is the small-caps. The huge amount of capital does not allow hedge funds to invest a lot in small-caps, but our research showed that their most popular small-cap ideas are less efficiently priced and generate stronger returns than their large- and mega-cap picks and the broader market. That is why we pay special attention to the hedge fund activity in the small-cap space.

Hedge fund interest in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren’t the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds’ perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That’s why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA), Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD), and Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to gather more data points.

In the eyes of most market participants, hedge funds are assumed to be worthless, outdated financial vehicles of yesteryear. While there are over 8000 funds trading today, Our researchers look at the crème de la crème of this club, approximately 750 funds. These investment experts shepherd most of all hedge funds’ total asset base, and by observing their top stock picks, Insider Monkey has discovered various investment strategies that have historically outperformed Mr. Market. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy beat the S&P 500 index by nearly 5 percentage points per annum since its inception in May 2014 through early November 2018. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 27.5% since February 2017 (through March 12th) even though the market was up nearly 25% during the same period. We just shared a list of 6 short targets in our latest quarterly update and they are already down an average of 6% in less than a month.

GOTHAM ASSET MANAGEMENT

Let’s go over the recent hedge fund action encompassing American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR).

What does the smart money think about American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 0% from the second quarter of 2018. On the other hand, there were a total of 8 hedge funds with a bullish position in AWR a year ago. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

AWR_apr2019

Among these funds, Renaissance Technologies held the most valuable stake in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR), which was worth $32.2 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Winton Capital Management which amassed $17.3 million worth of shares. Moreover, GLG Partners, Millennium Management, and Two Sigma Advisors were also bullish on American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Seeing as American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) has experienced bearish sentiment from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, it’s easy to see that there were a few funds that elected to cut their entire stakes heading into Q3. It’s worth mentioning that Matt Diserio and Disque Deane Jr.’s Water Asset Management cut the biggest investment of the 700 funds watched by Insider Monkey, worth about $2.1 million in stock. Dmitry Balyasny’s fund, Balyasny Asset Management, also cut its stock, about $0.4 million worth. These bearish behaviors are important to note, as total hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR). We will take a look at Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA), Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD), Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI), and CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO). This group of stocks’ market values match AWR’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
STRA 12 220516 -3
SSD 17 189870 0
VMI 18 203426 1
CNO 11 104672 -3
Average 14.5 179621 -1.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 14.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $180 million. That figure was $68 million in AWR’s case. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) is the least popular one with only 11 bullish hedge fund positions. American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Unfortunately AWR wasn’t nearly as popular as these 15 stock (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); AWR investors were disappointed as the stock returned 2.7% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On ASGN Incorporated (ASGN)Is GATX Corporation (GATX) A Good Stock To Buy?Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK)Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Gold Fields Limited (GFI)?Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Inogen Inc (INGN)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Do Hedge Funds Love American States Water Co (AWR)? Is American States Water Co (AWR) A Good Stock To Buy? Three Dividend Kings Raising Dividends For 60+ Years Five Water Stocks That Hedge Funds Like Five Water Stocks Hedge Funds Are Betting On All Eyes On Wal-Mart, Valero, Kinder Morgan, 2 More This Morning What Do Hedge Funds Think About Water Stocks Amid Increasing Concerns Over Water Scarcity? 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female) 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.