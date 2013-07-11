Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO)

Published on April 25, 2019 at 2:41 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge funds are known to underperform the bull markets but that’s not because they are terrible at stock picking. Hedge funds underperform because their net exposure in only 40-70% and they charge exorbitant fees. No one knows what the future holds and how market participants will react to the bountiful news that floods in each day. However, hedge funds’ consensus picks on average deliver market beating returns. For example in the first 2.5 months of this year the Standard and Poor’s 500 Index returned approximately 13.1% (including dividend payments). Conversely, hedge funds’ top 15 large-cap stock picks generated a return of 19.7% during the same 2.5-month period, with 93% of these stock picks outperforming the broader market benchmark. Interestingly, an average long/short hedge fund returned only 5% due to the hedges they implemented and the large fees they charged. If you pay attention to the actual hedge fund returns (5%) versus the returns of their long stock picks, you might believe that it is a waste of time to analyze hedge funds’ purchases. We know better. That’s why we scrutinize hedge fund sentiment before we invest in a stock like American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO).

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) investors should pay attention to an increase in enthusiasm from smart money of late. AEO was in 27 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018. There were 26 hedge funds in our database with AEO holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that aeo isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

To the average investor there are tons of metrics market participants employ to assess stocks. Some of the less known metrics are hedge fund and insider trading signals. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best money managers can beat the broader indices by a very impressive margin (see the details here).

Chuck Royce

We’re going to take a look at the key hedge fund action encompassing American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO).

How are hedge funds trading American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2019, a total of 27 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 4% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 29 hedge funds with a bullish position in AEO a year ago. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds With AEO Positions

Among these funds, AQR Capital Management held the most valuable stake in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO), which was worth $131.4 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Arrowstreet Capital which amassed $39.3 million worth of shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technologies, Rima Senvest Management, and Royce & Associates were also bullish on American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Now, specific money managers have jumped into American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) headfirst. D E Shaw, managed by D. E. Shaw, initiated the biggest position in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO). D E Shaw had $15.7 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Kerr Neilson’s Platinum Asset Management also made a $4.7 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new AEO investors: Louis Navellier’s Navellier & Associates, Charles Davidson and Joseph Jacobs’s Wexford Capital, and Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) but similarly valued. These stocks are Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS), Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI), Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB), and The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). This group of stocks’ market values are closest to AEO’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
NUS 24 228123 6
WMGI 33 822338 -2
SLAB 17 58266 3
SMG 20 186663 -3
Average 23.5 323848 1

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 23.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $324 million. That figure was $401 million in AEO’s case. Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) is the least popular one with only 17 bullish hedge fund positions. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Unfortunately AEO wasn’t nearly as popular as these 15 stock and hedge funds that were betting on AEO were disappointed as the stock returned 15.6% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Lazard Ltd (LAZ)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR)Pabrai Investment Funds’ 2019 Q1 Investor LetterCurreen Capital’s Q1 2019 Investor LetterWere Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into AGCO Corporation (AGCO) ?Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Hedge Funds’ Favorite Apparel Stocks; Nike (NKE) Beaten for the Top Spot Market Movers Today: Zagg Inc (ZAGG), American Eagle Outfitters (AEO), Immuron Ltd (IMRN), Kroger Co (KR), and More Check Out These 34 Stories To Find Out What’s Happening In The Financial Markets Today B. Riley Downgrades American Eagle Outfitters (AEO); Hedge Funds’ Sentiment Remain Stable Should You Avoid American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)? Battered American Eagle Outfitters (AEO), Plus 2 Other Companies Witness Insider Buying 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Visa Inc (V)
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.