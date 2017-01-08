Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Amdocs Limited (DOX)

Published on April 10, 2019 at 12:13 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

After several tireless days we have finished crunching the numbers from nearly 750 13F filings issued by the elite hedge funds and other investment firms that we track at Insider Monkey, which disclosed those firms’ equity portfolios as of December 31. The results of that effort will be put on display in this article, as we share valuable insight into the smart money sentiment towards Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Is Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) undervalued? Money managers are getting more optimistic. The number of long hedge fund positions increased by 3 lately. Our calculations also showed that DOX isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. DOX was in 24 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018. There were 21 hedge funds in our database with DOX positions at the end of the previous quarter.

According to most investors, hedge funds are seen as slow, old investment tools of the past. While there are over 8000 funds trading today, Our researchers choose to focus on the crème de la crème of this group, approximately 750 funds. It is estimated that this group of investors control the majority of the smart money’s total capital, and by tracking their inimitable picks, Insider Monkey has unearthed several investment strategies that have historically outstripped Mr. Market. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy exceeded the S&P 500 index by nearly 5 percentage points annually since its inception in May 2014 through early November 2018. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 27.5% since February 2017 (through March 12th) even though the market was up nearly 25% during the same period. We just shared a list of 6 short targets in our latest quarterly update and they are already down an average of 6% in less than a month.

AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Cliff Asness of AQR Capital Management

Let’s take a look at the key hedge fund action encompassing Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

How are hedge funds trading Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2019, a total of 24 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 14% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards DOX over the last 14 quarters. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

DOX

According to publicly available hedge fund and institutional investor holdings data compiled by Insider Monkey, Cliff Asness’s AQR Capital Management has the number one position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX), worth close to $180.8 million, amounting to 0.2% of its total 13F portfolio. On AQR Capital Management’s heels is D E Shaw, managed by D. E. Shaw, which holds a $80.7 million position; 0.1% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Other professional money managers that are bullish include Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s Arrowstreet Capital, John W. Rogers’s Ariel Investments and John Overdeck and David Siegel’s Two Sigma Advisors.

With a general bullishness amongst the heavyweights, specific money managers were leading the bulls’ herd. Lunia Capital, managed by Vikas Lunia, assembled the biggest position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX). Lunia Capital had $20.6 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Israel Englander’s Millennium Management also made a $10.1 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new DOX investors: Bruce Garelick’s Garelick Capital Partners, Alec Litowitz and Ross Laser’s Magnetar Capital, and George Zweig, Shane Haas and Ravi Chander’s Signition LP.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) but similarly valued. These stocks are Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS), Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII), Arconic Inc. (NYSE:ARNC), and Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W). All of these stocks’ market caps match DOX’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
ADS 39 1727772 2
HII 27 580335 1
ARNC 46 2480470 6
W 28 1439728 -2
Average 35 1557076 1.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 35 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1557 million. That figure was $533 million in DOX’s case. Arconic Inc. (NYSE:ARNC) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) is the least popular one with only 27 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) is even less popular than HII. Considering that hedge funds aren’t fond of this stock in relation to other companies analyzed in this article, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and understand why the smart money isn’t behind this stock. This isn’t necessarily bad news. Although it is possible that hedge funds may think the stock is overpriced and view the stock as a short candidate, they may not be very familiar with the bullish thesis. In either case more research is warranted. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 21.3% through April 8th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 5 percentage points. Unfortunately DOX wasn’t in this group. Hedge funds that bet on DOX were disappointed as the stock lost 5.5% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks, you should check out the top 15 hedge fund stocks as 12 of these outperformed the market.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCK...Is Macy’s, Inc. (M) A Good Stock To Buy?Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited...Wolf Hill Capital’s Q1 2019 Investor LetterWere Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into HEICO Corporation (HEI) ?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Amdocs Limited (DOX): Hedge Fund Sentiment Unchanged Amdocs Limited (DOX): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Is Amdocs Limited (DOX) A Good Stock To Buy? Do Hedge Funds and Insiders Love NetSuite Inc (N)? Amdocs Limited (DOX): Insiders Aren’t Crazy About It But Hedge Funds Love It Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) This Metric Says You Are Smart to Buy Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Visa Inc (V) Ten of the Most Common Addictions
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.