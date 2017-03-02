Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX)

Published on July 5, 2019 at 12:29 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Billionaire hedge fund managers such as David Abrams, Steve Cohen and Stan Druckenmiller can generate millions or even billions of dollars every year by pinning down high-potential small-cap stocks and pouring cash into these candidates. Small-cap stocks are overlooked by most investors, brokerage houses, and financial services hubs, while the unlimited research abilities of the big players within the hedge fund industry can easily identify the undervalued and high-potential stocks that reside the ignored corners of equity markets. There are numerous small-cap stocks that have turned out to be great winners, which is one of the main reasons the Insider Monkey team pays close attention to the hedge fund activity in relation to these stocks.

Is Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) a first-rate investment right now? Prominent investors are becoming more confident. The number of long hedge fund bets rose by 1 lately. Our calculations also showed that aldx isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter. Even if you aren’t comfortable with shorting stocks, you should at least avoid initiating long positions in our short portfolio.

Phill Gross, Adage Capital Management

We’re going to take a look at the latest hedge fund action regarding Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX).

What have hedge funds been doing with Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 7% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 11 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in ALDX a year ago. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with ALDX Positions

More specifically, Perceptive Advisors was the largest shareholder of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX), with a stake worth $27.9 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Perceptive Advisors was 683 Capital Partners, which amassed a stake valued at $16.3 million. Adage Capital Management, Prosight Capital, and Knoll Capital Management were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

As aggregate interest increased, key money managers were breaking ground themselves. Prosight Capital, managed by Lawrence Hawkins, initiated the most valuable call position in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX). Prosight Capital had $1.5 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Phil Frohlich’s Prescott Group Capital Management also initiated a $0.9 million position during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new ALDX investors: Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group, Mike Vranos’s Ellington, and David Harding’s Winton Capital Management.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX). These stocks are BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC), Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR), BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML), and Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS). This group of stocks’ market values resemble ALDX’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
BXC 11 82781 0
CUTR 14 55269 -3
BCML 4 21871 0
ACRS 16 105972 -1
Average 11.25 66473 -1

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 11.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $66 million. That figure was $70 million in ALDX’s case. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) is the least popular one with only 4 bullish hedge fund positions. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Unfortunately ALDX wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on ALDX were disappointed as the stock returned -21.7% during the same period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Tucows Inc. (TCX)Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. (ATNI...Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB)Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (MLND...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (...Is Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Should You Buy Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX)? Mangrove Partners: Performance, AUM, and Holdings Executives at Crane Manufacturer Buy Shares Amid Optimism about Infrastructure Spending Boost, Plus Other Insider Trading Is Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Hedge Funds Reveal Latest Moves; Which Ones Should You Follow? How to Choose the Best Canadian Credit Card in 4 Simple Steps 25 Gambling Stocks Hedge Funds Are Crazy About in 2019 11 Easiest Orthodontic Residency Programs to Get Into
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.