Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX)

Is Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) a first-rate investment right now? Prominent investors are becoming more confident. The number of long hedge fund bets rose by 1 lately. Our calculations also showed that aldx isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

We’re going to take a look at the latest hedge fund action regarding Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX).

What have hedge funds been doing with Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 7% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 11 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in ALDX a year ago. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

More specifically, Perceptive Advisors was the largest shareholder of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX), with a stake worth $27.9 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Perceptive Advisors was 683 Capital Partners, which amassed a stake valued at $16.3 million. Adage Capital Management, Prosight Capital, and Knoll Capital Management were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

As aggregate interest increased, key money managers were breaking ground themselves. Prosight Capital, managed by Lawrence Hawkins, initiated the most valuable call position in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX). Prosight Capital had $1.5 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Phil Frohlich’s Prescott Group Capital Management also initiated a $0.9 million position during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new ALDX investors: Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group, Mike Vranos’s Ellington, and David Harding’s Winton Capital Management.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX). These stocks are BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC), Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR), BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML), and Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS). This group of stocks’ market values resemble ALDX’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position BXC 11 82781 0 CUTR 14 55269 -3 BCML 4 21871 0 ACRS 16 105972 -1 Average 11.25 66473 -1

As you can see these stocks had an average of 11.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $66 million. That figure was $70 million in ALDX’s case. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) is the least popular one with only 4 bullish hedge fund positions. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Unfortunately ALDX wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on ALDX were disappointed as the stock returned -21.7% during the same period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q2.

