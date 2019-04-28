Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG)

Published on May 3, 2019 at 11:04 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge funds are not perfect. They have their bad picks just like everyone else. Facebook, a stock hedge funds have loved, lost nearly 40% of its value at one point in 2018. Although hedge funds are not perfect, their consensus picks do deliver solid returns, however. Our data show the top 15 S&P 500 stocks among hedge funds at the end of December 2018 yielded an average return of 19.7% year-to-date, vs. a gain of 13.1% for the S&P 500 Index. Because hedge funds have a lot of resources and their consensus picks do well, we pay attention to what they think. In this article, we analyze what the elite funds think of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG).

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) was in 13 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of December. ATSG shareholders have witnessed a decrease in hedge fund interest recently. There were 20 hedge funds in our database with ATSG positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that ATSG isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 20.7% year to date (through March 12th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

We’re going to take a gander at the key hedge fund action encompassing Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG).

What have hedge funds been doing with Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2019, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -35% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 22 hedge funds with a bullish position in ATSG a year ago. With hedge funds’ sentiment swirling, there exists an “upper tier” of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

ASTG_apr2019

More specifically, Moab Capital Partners was the largest shareholder of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG), with a stake worth $46.8 million reported as of the end of December. Trailing Moab Capital Partners was Private Capital Management, which amassed a stake valued at $30 million. Red Mountain Capital, ACK Asset Management, and D E Shaw were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Since Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has witnessed a decline in interest from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, it’s safe to say that there lies a certain “tier” of hedge funds who sold off their positions entirely in the third quarter. It’s worth mentioning that Israel Englander’s Millennium Management dumped the largest position of all the hedgies watched by Insider Monkey, valued at close to $32.6 million in stock. Ken Griffin’s fund, Citadel Investment Group, also cut its stock, about $4.9 million worth. These transactions are interesting, as aggregate hedge fund interest fell by 7 funds in the third quarter.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) but similarly valued. These stocks are Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI), Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA), Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO), and Park National Corporation (NYSEAMEX:PRK). All of these stocks’ market caps are closest to ATSG’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
MLI 10 142048 -5
RUSHA 21 95354 1
KRO 14 38841 -3
PRK 7 12521 -5
Average 13 72191 -3

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 13 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $72 million. That figure was $210 million in ATSG’s case. Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Park National Corporation (NYSEAMEX:PRK) is the least popular one with only 7 bullish hedge fund positions. Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Unfortunately ATSG wasn’t nearly as popular as these 15 stock (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); ATSG investors were disappointed as the stock returned 2.3% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Wageworks Inc (WAGE) ?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC)5 Stocks That Billionaire Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway AddedHere’s What Hedge Funds Think About FB Financial Corporation (FBK)5 Stocks Billionaire Warren Buffett Likes5 Ways the Smart Money is Playing Trillion Dollar E-commerce Trend

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) A Good Stock To Buy? 13D Filing: Red Mountain Capital and Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) 13D Filing: Red Mountain Capital and Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) Here Is What Hedge Funds Think About Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) This Hedge Fund’s #1 Pick Quadrupled! Now Check Out Its Other Stock Picks Air Transport Services Group (ATSG): Red Mountain Capital Sells Chunk of Shares to Issuer Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG): Red Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell 3.8 Million Shares Back to Company 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female) 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.