Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS)

Published on October 30, 2019 at 7:03 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

How do we determine whether Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) makes for a good investment at the moment? We analyze the sentiment of a select group of the very best investors in the world, who spend immense amounts of time and resources studying companies. They may not always be right (no one is), but data shows that their consensus long positions have historically outperformed the market when we adjust for known risk factors.

Is Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) a marvelous investment today? Investors who are in the know are in a pessimistic mood. The number of long hedge fund positions were cut by 1 recently. Our calculations also showed that AGYS isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter. Even if you aren’t comfortable with shorting stocks, you should at least avoid initiating long positions in our short portfolio.

Chuck Royce

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We’re going to take a look at the latest hedge fund action surrounding Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS).

How are hedge funds trading Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)?

Heading into the third quarter of 2019, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -7% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 13 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in AGYS a year ago. With hedgies’ capital changing hands, there exists an “upper tier” of notable hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with AGYS Positions

Among these funds, MAK Capital One held the most valuable stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS), which was worth $51.7 million at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was Headlands Capital which amassed $13.9 million worth of shares. Moreover, Archon Capital Management, Renaissance Technologies, and Royce & Associates were also bullish on Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Seeing as Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has faced falling interest from hedge fund managers, logic holds that there were a few money managers that slashed their positions entirely in the second quarter. At the top of the heap, Richard S. Meisenberg’s ACK Asset Management sold off the biggest investment of the “upper crust” of funds followed by Insider Monkey, totaling about $4.6 million in stock, and Matthew Hulsizer’s PEAK6 Capital Management was right behind this move, as the fund dumped about $1.2 million worth. These transactions are interesting, as aggregate hedge fund interest dropped by 1 funds in the second quarter.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). We will take a look at Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT), FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF), Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN), and Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL). All of these stocks’ market caps match AGYS’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
CTT 9 51055 0
FF 11 47387 -4
BOMN 5 242342 0
MTL 2 1365 -1
Average 6.75 85537 -1.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 6.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $86 million. That figure was $123 million in AGYS’s case. FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) is the least popular one with only 2 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on AGYS as the stock returned 19.3% during Q3 and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were clearly right about piling into this stock relative to other stocks with similar market capitalizations.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Are Selling Systemax Inc. (SYX)Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Seaboard Corporation (SEB)This Hedge Fund Can Still Deliver Double Digit Returns: Here Are Its Top Picks...Were Hedge Funds Right About Snapping Up Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN)?Is MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Ken Griffin, John Paulson, Steve Eisman, Elliott Management, Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS), ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO), and More Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) Should You Avoid Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS)? 13G Filing: Park West Asset Management and Agilysys Inc (AGYS) 13D Filing: Paloma Partners Management Co and Agilysys Inc (AGYS) 13D Filing: MAK Capital One and Agilysys Inc (AGYS) 13D Filing: Discovery Group I, LLC and Agilysys Inc (AGYS) 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.