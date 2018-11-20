Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About About Changyou.Com Ltd (CYOU)

Published on May 3, 2019 at 10:11 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

It was a rough fourth quarter for many hedge funds, which were naturally unable to overcome the big dip in the broad market, as the S&P 500 fell by about 4.8% during 2018 and average hedge fund losing about 1%. The Russell 2000, composed of smaller companies, performed even worse, trailing the S&P by more than 6 percentage points, as investors fled less-known quantities for safe havens. This was the case with hedge funds, who we heard were pulling money from the market amid the volatility, which included money from small-cap stocks, which they invest in at a higher rate than other investors. This action contributed to the greater decline in these stocks during the tumultuous period. We will study how this market volatility affected their sentiment towards Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) during the quarter below.

Is Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) going to take off soon? The smart money is taking a bullish view. The number of long hedge fund positions moved up by 1 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that CYOU isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. CYOU was in 7 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of December. There were 6 hedge funds in our database with CYOU positions at the end of the previous quarter.

In the eyes of most shareholders, hedge funds are seen as underperforming, outdated investment tools of yesteryear. While there are more than 8000 funds trading today, We hone in on the masters of this club, about 750 funds. These hedge fund managers handle the lion’s share of the smart money’s total asset base, and by watching their first-class stock picks, Insider Monkey has formulated various investment strategies that have historically outstripped the broader indices. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy beat the S&P 500 index by nearly 5 percentage points a year since its inception in May 2014 through early November 2018. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 27.5% since February 2017 (through March 12th) even though the market was up nearly 25% during the same period. We just shared a list of 6 short targets in our latest quarterly update and they are already down an average of 6% in less than a month.

John Overdeck of Two Sigma

We’re going to check out the latest hedge fund action regarding Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU).

How have hedgies been trading Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU)?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 7 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 17% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in CYOU over the last 14 quarters. So, let’s review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

CYOU_apr2019

Among these funds, GLG Partners held the most valuable stake in Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU), which was worth $25.2 million at the end of the fourth quarter. On the second spot was Renaissance Technologies which amassed $15.4 million worth of shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital, Two Sigma Advisors, and Sensato Capital Management were also bullish on Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

As aggregate interest increased, specific money managers were leading the bulls’ herd. Arrowstreet Capital, managed by Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell, initiated the most outsized position in Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU). Arrowstreet Capital had $3 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Ernest Chow and Jonathan Howe’s Sensato Capital Management also made a $2.1 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The only other fund with a new position in the stock is Warren Lammert’s Granite Point Capital.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU). We will take a look at Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO), Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA), Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX), and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). This group of stocks’ market valuations are similar to CYOU’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
FRO 6 30525 0
PLYA 20 391454 5
CBPX 16 82997 -2
SPPI 17 83291 -6
Average 14.75 147067 -0.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 14.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $147 million. That figure was $50 million in CYOU’s case. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) is the least popular one with only 6 bullish hedge fund positions. Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Unfortunately CYOU wasn’t nearly as popular as these 15 stock (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); CYOU investors were disappointed as the stock returned -13.6% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About FB Financial Corporation (FBK)5 Ways the Smart Money is Playing Trillion Dollar E-commerce TrendDid Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Wageworks Inc (WAGE) ?5 Stocks Billionaire Warren Buffett Likes5 Stocks That Billionaire Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Added

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Changyou.Com Ltd (CYOU): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Oasis Management’s Returns, AUM, and Holdings 13G Filing: Oasis Management Co Ltd. and Changyou.com Ltd (CYOU) Is Changyou.Com Ltd (ADR) (CYOU) A Good Stock To Buy? Is Changyou.Com Ltd (ADR) (CYOU) A Good Stock To Buy? Hedge Funds Are Buying Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) NetEase, Inc (ADR) (NTES), Changyou.Com Ltd (ADR) (CYOU): A Closer Look at 4 Online Gaming Companies in China 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female) 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.