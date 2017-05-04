Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Fund Think About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT)

Published on May 9, 2019 at 8:21 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

At Insider Monkey we follow nearly 750 of the best-performing investors and even though many of them lost money in the last couple of months of 2018 (some actually delivered very strong returns), the history teaches us that over the long-run they still manage to beat the market, which is why it can be profitable for us to imitate their activity. Of course, even the best money managers can sometimes get it wrong, but following some of their picks gives us a better chance to outperform the crowd than picking a random stock and this is where our research comes in.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) shares haven’t seen a lot of action during the third quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 4 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren’t the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds’ perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That’s why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW), Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC), and A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) to gather more data points.

If you’d ask most traders, hedge funds are perceived as slow, old investment tools of yesteryear. While there are more than 8000 funds with their doors open today, We look at the top tier of this club, about 750 funds. These hedge fund managers preside over bulk of all hedge funds’ total capital, and by observing their highest performing equity investments, Insider Monkey has determined many investment strategies that have historically beaten the broader indices. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy defeated the S&P 500 index by nearly 5 percentage points per year since its inception in May 2014 through early November 2018. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 27.5% since February 2017 (through March 12th) even though the market was up nearly 25% during the same period. We just shared a list of 6 short targets in our latest quarterly update and they are already down an average of 6% in less than a month.

John Overdeck of Two Sigma

Let’s take a gander at the key hedge fund action encompassing BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT).

How are hedge funds trading BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 4 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 0% from the second quarter of 2018. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards BPT over the last 14 quarters. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

BPT_may2019

More specifically, Two Sigma Advisors was the largest shareholder of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT), with a stake worth $1.9 million reported as of the end of December. Trailing Two Sigma Advisors was Renaissance Technologies, which amassed a stake valued at $1.5 million. Arrowstreet Capital and Citadel Investment Group also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

We view hedge fund activity in the stock unfavorable, but in this case there was only a single hedge fund selling its entire position: HBK Investments. One hedge fund selling its entire position doesn’t always imply a bearish intent. Theoretically a hedge fund may decide to sell a promising position in order to invest the proceeds in a more promising idea. However, we don’t think this is the case in this case because only one of the 800+ hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey identified as a viable investment and initiated a position in the stock (that fund was Renaissance Technologies).

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT). We will take a look at Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW), Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC), A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN), and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA). This group of stocks’ market valuations resemble BPT’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
AROW 3 11071 -1
BBDC 10 11904 1
ATEN 17 84026 2
NCNA 2 33531 -2
Average 8 35133 0

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 8 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $35 million. That figure was $5 million in BPT’s case. A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) is the least popular one with only 2 bullish hedge fund positions. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Unfortunately BPT wasn’t nearly as popular as these 15 stock (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); BPT investors were disappointed as the stock returned 11.2% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Select Energy Services, Inc. (WTTR) ?Here is What Hedge Funds Think About istar Inc (STAR)Is Banc of California, Inc. (BANC) A Good Stock To Buy?How the Smart Money is Playing Oil M&AHere’s What Hedge Funds Think About Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Seacor Holdings, Inc. (CKH)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Investors Are Buzzing About These 5 Stocks Today Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (CLMT): Hedge Fund and Insider Sentiment Unchanged, What Should You Do? BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT), Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR): Royal High-Yield Energy Stocks Is Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT): Should You Trust the Highest-Dividend-Paying Stocks in Energy? Integrated Silicon Solution, Inc. (ISSI), Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR), Insmed Incorporated (INSM): Three Stocks to Get on Your Watchlist Do Hedge Funds and Insiders Love Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK)? 25 Cities with the Most Unfaithful Wives 6 Easiest Programming Languages for Middle School Students 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female)
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.