Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here is What Hedge Funds Thought About AT&T Inc. (T) Before Elliott Went Activist

Published on October 8, 2019 at 2:58 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) a good investment right now? We check hedge fund and billionaire investor sentiment before delving into hours of research. Hedge funds spend millions of dollars on Ivy League graduates, expert networks, and get tips from investment bankers and industry insiders. Sure they sometimes fail miserably, but their consensus stock picks historically outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk factors.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) investors should be aware of an increase in hedge fund interest in recent months even before Elliott Management revealed its activist position. Nevertheless, our calculations also showed that T isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds despite the recent increase in hedge fund sentiment towards the stock.

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter. Even if you aren’t comfortable with shorting stocks, you should at least avoid initiating long positions in our short portfolio.

Phill Gross, Adage Capital Management

Unlike some fund managers who are betting on Dow reaching 40000 in a year, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let’s take a look at the key hedge fund action encompassing AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

What does smart money think about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 42 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 2% from the first quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 94 hedge funds with a bullish position in T a year ago. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with T Positions

Among these funds, Citadel Investment Group held the most valuable stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), which was worth $305.5 million at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was Adage Capital Management which amassed $293.5 million worth of shares. Moreover, D E Shaw, D E Shaw, and Masters Capital Management were also bullish on AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Now, key money managers were leading the bulls’ herd. Voleon Capital, managed by Michael Kharitonov and Jon David McAuliffe, created the most valuable position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Voleon Capital had $17.9 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Zach Schreiber’s Point State Capital also initiated a $6.7 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new T positions are Perella Weinberg Partners, Carl Tiedemann and Michael Tiedemann’s TIG Advisors, and Anand Parekh’s Alyeska Investment Group.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). These stocks are Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), and Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). This group of stocks’ market caps are closest to T’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
PFE 52 4519828 -1
VZ 54 1589094 2
CSCO 55 4201886 10
CVX 44 1689355 -9
Average 51.25 3000041 0.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 51.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $3000 million. That figure was $1009 million in T’s case. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) is the least popular one with only 44 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is even less popular than CVX. Hedge funds clearly dropped the ball on T as the stock delivered strong returns, though hedge funds’ consensus picks still generated respectable returns. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on T as the stock returned 14.6% during the third quarter and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Dropped The Ball On Intel Corporation (INTC)?Here is Hedge Funds’ 35th Top Stock IdeaHedge Funds Sticking With Coca-Cola Company (KO) Were RewardedHedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing...Is The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) A Buy According to Hedge Funds?Is Novartis AG (NVS) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedge Funds?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: T. Boone Pickens, Carl Icahn, Glen Kacher, Camber Capital Management, Elliott Management, Abbvie Inc. (ABBV), Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Nelson Peltz, Leon Cooperman, Howard Marks, Facebook Inc. (FB), Oppenheimer Holdings Inc (OPY), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Mason Capital Management, Diamondback Capital Management, Third Point LLC, Elliott Management, Cerner Corporation (CERN), Kraft Heinz Co (KHC), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Nelson Obus, John Paulson, Elliott Management, CQS Cayman LP, Facebook, Inc. (FB), RBB Bancorp (RBB), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: D.E. Shaw, GMT Capital, Citadel Investment Group, Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI), Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Ken Griffin, John Paulson, Steve Eisman, Elliott Management, Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS), ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO), and More Expanding Their Reach: Top 6 Institutions Operating in the Crypto Space and Driving Adoption 10 Biggest Companies That Offer Pensions 15 Wealthiest Families in the World vs. First Generation Ultra Billionaires 5 Makeup Companies that Don’t Test on Animals
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.