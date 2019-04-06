Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Zillow Group Inc (Z)

Published on April 20, 2019 at 8:15 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Reputable billionaire investors such as Jim Simons, Cliff Asness and David Tepper generate exorbitant profits for their wealthy accredited investors (a minimum of $1 million in investable assets would be required to invest in a hedge fund and most successful hedge funds won’t accept your savings unless you commit at least $5 million) by pinpointing winning small-cap stocks. There is little or no publicly-available information at all on some of these small companies, which makes it hard for an individual investor to pin down a winner within the small-cap space. However, hedge funds and other big asset managers can do the due diligence and analysis for you instead, thanks to their highly-skilled research teams and vast resources to conduct an appropriate evaluation process. Looking for potential winners within the small-cap galaxy of stocks? We believe following the smart money is a good starting point.

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) was in 23 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018. Z investors should be aware of an increase in hedge fund sentiment in recent months. There were 22 hedge funds in our database with Z holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that Z isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since May 2014 through March 12, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 27.5% through March 12, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Andreas Halvorsen

Let’s review the recent hedge fund action surrounding Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z).

What does the smart money think about Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 23 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 5% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards Z over the last 14 quarters. With the smart money’s positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

Z

According to publicly available hedge fund and institutional investor holdings data compiled by Insider Monkey, Viking Global, managed by Andreas Halvorsen, holds the largest position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z). Viking Global has a $146.9 million position in the stock, comprising 0.8% of its 13F portfolio. The second largest stake is held by Karthik Sarma of SRS Investment Management, with a $89 million position; 2.8% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Remaining peers that hold long positions comprise Christopher R. Hansen’s Valiant Capital, Quincy Lee’s Ancient Art (Teton Capital) and Josh Resnick’s Jericho Capital Asset Management.

Now, specific money managers were breaking ground themselves. Viking Global, managed by Andreas Halvorsen, established the largest position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z). Viking Global had $146.9 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Christopher R. Hansen’s Valiant Capital also initiated a $79 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new Z positions are Josh Resnick’s Jericho Capital Asset Management, George Soros’s Soros Fund Management, and Jonathan Berger’s Birch Grove Capital.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) but similarly valued. These stocks are Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH), Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB), The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSG), and Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC). This group of stocks’ market values resemble Z’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
BAH 26 215892 4
GGB 12 143342 -3
MSG 46 1733627 6
KRC 13 178217 1
Average 24.25 567770 2

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 24.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $568 million. That figure was $567 million in Z’s case. The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSG) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) is the least popular one with only 12 bullish hedge fund positions. Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 21.3% through April 8th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 5 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on Z, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 19% and outperformed the market as well.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Liberty Media Corporation (FWONA) A Good Stock To Buy?5 Ways The Smart Money is Playing the Billion Dollar Satellite Internet Trend...Do Hedge Funds Love ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR)?Do Hedge Funds Love Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)?Do Hedge Funds Love MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)?Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Western Gas Partners, LP (WES)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Wall Street Had to Say About These Stocks Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Paul Tudor Jones, David Abrams, SQN Investors LP, Elliott Management, HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY), Front Yard Residential Corp (RESI), and More 10 Stocks Hedge Funds Ditched in Q3 Just Before the Market Crushed Them Is Zillow Group Inc (Z) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedge Funds? Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Elliott Management, Third Point LLC, Square, Inc. (SQ), Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (BSIG), Zillow Group Inc (Z), and More IBIS Capital Partners’ Returns, AUM, and Holdings Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Bridgewater Associates, Sequoia Capital, Coatue Management, Skyline Co. (SKY), Danaher Co. (DHR), ICF International Inc (ICFI), and More 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Visa Inc (V)
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.