Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)

Published on December 13, 2018 at 2:37 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Looking for stocks with high upside potential? Just follow the big players within the hedge fund industry. Why should you do so? Let’s take a brief look at what statistics have to say about hedge funds’ stock picking abilities to illustrate. The Standard and Poor’s 500 Index returned approximately 5.7% in the 12 months ending October 26 (including dividend payments). Conversely, hedge funds’ 30 preferred S&P 500 stocks (as of June 2014) generated a return of 15.1% during the same 12-month period, with 53% of these stock picks outperforming the broader market benchmark. Coincidence? It might happen to be so, but it is unlikely. Our research covering the last 18 years indicates that hedge funds’ stock picks generate superior risk-adjusted returns. That’s why we believe it is wise to check hedge fund activity before you invest your time or your savings on a stock like Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has experienced an increase in hedge fund interest recently. Our calculations also showed that WSM isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since May 2014 through December 3, 2018 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

We’re going to review the new hedge fund action regarding Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

What does the smart money think about Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 23 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 5% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards WSM over the last 13 quarters. With hedgies’ capital changing hands, there exists an “upper tier” of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

WSM_dec2018

Among these funds, Select Equity Group held the most valuable stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM), which was worth $237 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was AQR Capital Management which amassed $177.7 million worth of shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technologies, D E Shaw, and Two Sigma Advisors were also bullish on Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

As industrywide interest jumped, specific money managers were leading the bulls’ herd. Impax Asset Management, managed by Ian Simm, created the biggest position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Impax Asset Management had $8.3 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Lee Ainslie’s Maverick Capital also made a $4.9 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with brand new WSM positions are Paul Tudor Jones’s Tudor Investment Corp, Frank Slattery’s Symmetry Peak Management, and Guy Shahar’s DSAM Partners.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). These stocks are Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL), Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG), Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR), and Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). All of these stocks’ market caps are closest to WSM’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
EXEL 23 679477 -1
JHG 17 183270 4
EBR 4 4967 1
VAC 32 578468 12
Average 19 361546 4

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 19 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $362 million. That figure was $561 million in WSM’s case. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA (NYSE:EBR) is the least popular one with only 4 bullish hedge fund positions. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard VAC might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Are Betting On Papa John’s International, Inc. (PZZA)Is Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?Do Hedge Funds Love RealPage, Inc. (RP)?Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Hedge Funds Are Snapping...Hedge Funds Are Betting On ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Orbotech Ltd. (ORBK)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
11 Highest Paid Female CEOs in America in 2017 Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) CEOs Are Buying and Selling Shares of These Companies Five Small-Cap Stocks That Hedge Funds Were Dumping in Q2 Why Are These Stocks Surging Today? Apple, Walgreens, and McKesson Among Monday’s Market-Shaking Stocks Five Furniture Stocks Hedge Funds Like Five Reasons You Need a Day-Trading Mentor 15 Most Important Medical Discoveries of 2018 The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.