Here is What Hedge Funds Think About UMH Properties, Inc (UMH)

Hedge fund interest in UMH Properties, Inc (NYSE:UMH) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren’t the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds’ perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That’s why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE), Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP), and Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) to gather more data points. Our calculations also showed that UMH isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).



What have hedge funds been doing with UMH Properties, Inc (NYSE:UMH)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 9 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 0% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in UMH over the last 16 quarters. With hedge funds’ sentiment swirling, there exists an “upper tier” of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

The largest stake in UMH Properties, Inc (NYSE:UMH) was held by Rutabaga Capital Management, which reported holding $4.4 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Millennium Management with a $3.2 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Citadel Investment Group, Renaissance Technologies, and GAMCO Investors.

Due to the fact that UMH Properties, Inc (NYSE:UMH) has experienced bearish sentiment from hedge fund managers, it’s safe to say that there lies a certain “tier” of hedge funds that slashed their positions entirely heading into Q3. It’s worth mentioning that David Harding’s Winton Capital Management dropped the largest position of the “upper crust” of funds followed by Insider Monkey, valued at close to $0.4 million in stock, and Richard Driehaus’s Driehaus Capital was right behind this move, as the fund sold off about $0.2 million worth. These moves are interesting, as aggregate hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as UMH Properties, Inc (NYSE:UMH) but similarly valued. These stocks are Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE), Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP), Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS), and First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF). This group of stocks’ market valuations resemble UMH’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position NINE 6 37428 -4 IBCP 11 46909 0 BKS 12 40157 -6 THFF 9 14616 2 Average 9.5 34778 -2

As you can see these stocks had an average of 9.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $35 million. That figure was $13 million in UMH’s case. Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) is the least popular one with only 6 bullish hedge fund positions. UMH Properties, Inc (NYSE:UMH) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on UMH as the stock returned 15.1% during the same time frame and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.

