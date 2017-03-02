Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here is What Hedge Funds Think About The Meet Group, Inc. (MEET)

Published on June 24, 2019 at 1:37 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

A market surge in the first quarter, spurred by easing global macroeconomic concerns and Powell’s pivot ended up having a positive impact on the markets and many hedge funds as a result. The stocks of smaller companies which were especially hard hit during the fourth quarter slightly outperformed the market during the first quarter. Unfortunately, Trump is unpredictable and volatility returned in the second quarter and smaller-cap stocks went back to selling off. We finished compiling the latest 13F filings to get an idea about what hedge funds are thinking about the overall market as well as individual stocks. In this article we will study the hedge fund sentiment to see how those concerns affected their ownership of The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) during the quarter.

The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) has seen an increase in hedge fund sentiment in recent months. Our calculations also showed that MEET isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 30.9% through May 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Christian Leone Luxor Capital

We’re going to take a peek at the recent hedge fund action encompassing The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET).

Hedge fund activity in The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET)

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 50% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 9 hedge funds with a bullish position in MEET a year ago. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

MEET_jun2019

According to publicly available hedge fund and institutional investor holdings data compiled by Insider Monkey, Christian Leone’s Luxor Capital Group has the biggest position in The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET), worth close to $59.6 million, amounting to 2% of its total 13F portfolio. On Luxor Capital Group’s heels is Arrowstreet Capital, managed by Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell, which holds a $6.2 million position; less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Other hedge funds and institutional investors that are bullish comprise Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group, John Overdeck and David Siegel’s Two Sigma Advisors and Israel Englander’s Millennium Management.

As industrywide interest jumped, key money managers were breaking ground themselves. Element Capital Management, managed by Jeffrey Talpins, initiated the largest position in The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET). Element Capital Management had $0.2 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Ronald Hua’s Qtron Investments also made a $0.2 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with brand new MEET positions are Mike Vranos’s Ellington, Jim Simons’s Renaissance Technologies, and Bruce Kovner’s Caxton Associates LP.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) but similarly valued. We will take a look at BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI), The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE), Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP), and IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC). This group of stocks’ market valuations resemble MEET’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
BDSI 18 124266 3
LOVE 8 30396 1
NTP 5 46107 -1
IESC 5 235210 0
Average 9 108995 0.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 9 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $109 million. That figure was $76 million in MEET’s case. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP) is the least popular one with only 5 bullish hedge fund positions. The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Unfortunately MEET wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on MEET were disappointed as the stock returned -27.4% during the same period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Sterling Construction Company, Inc...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Galapagos NV (GLPG)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Pool Corporation (POOL)Is Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Carl Icahn, Crispin Odey, ValueAct Capital, La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC), New Mountain Finance Corp. (NMFC), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: David Einhorn, Marshall Wace LLP, Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (RARX), PLx Pharma Inc (PLXP), Opko Health Inc. (OPK), and More 13G Filing: Luxor Capital Group and Meet Group Inc. (MEET) 13D Filing: Harvest Capital Strategies and Meet Group Inc. (MEET) 33 Key Stories to Find Out What’s Happening in the Finance World Today 13D Filing: Harvest Capital Strategies and Meetme Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) MeetMe Inc (MEET): Bullish Smart Money Positions Have Doubled in Just 2 Quarters 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.