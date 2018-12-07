Here is What Hedge Funds Think About TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD)

Amid an overall market correction, many stocks that smart money investors were collectively bullish on tanked during the fourth quarter. Among them, Amazon and Netflix ranked among the top 30 picks and both lost around 20%. Facebook, which was the second most popular stock, lost 14% amid uncertainty regarding the interest rates and tech valuations. Nevertheless, our research shows that most of the stocks that smart money likes historically generate strong risk-adjusted returns. This is why following the smart money sentiment is a useful tool at identifying the next stock to invest in.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NYSE:AMTD) has experienced a decrease in support from the world’s most elite money managers of late. Our calculations also showed that AMTD isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 6.3% year to date (through December 3rd) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Let’s take a look at the key hedge fund action regarding TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NYSE:AMTD).

What does the smart money think about TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NYSE:AMTD)?

At Q3’s end, a total of 18 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -36% from the second quarter of 2018. By comparison, 33 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in AMTD heading into this year. With hedgies’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an “upper tier” of notable hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

The largest stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NYSE:AMTD) was held by Citadel Investment Group, which reported holding $164.4 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Akre Capital Management with a $156.8 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Millennium Management, Point72 Asset Management, and Crescent Park Management.

Judging by the fact that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NYSE:AMTD) has witnessed declining sentiment from hedge fund managers, it’s easy to see that there exists a select few hedgies that decided to sell off their full holdings by the end of the third quarter. At the top of the heap, Peter Seuss’s Prana Capital Management said goodbye to the largest position of all the hedgies tracked by Insider Monkey, valued at an estimated $16.4 million in stock, and Malcolm Fairbairn’s Ascend Capital was right behind this move, as the fund dropped about $11.2 million worth. These bearish behaviors are important to note, as total hedge fund interest was cut by 10 funds by the end of the third quarter.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NYSE:AMTD) but similarly valued. We will take a look at NetEase, Inc (NASDAQ:NTES), Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC), Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD), and NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI). This group of stocks’ market valuations match AMTD’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position NTES 26 3081199 2 CNC 49 1980935 7 PXD 58 2265946 1 NXPI 78 7253547 -15 Average 52.75 3645 -1.25

As you can see these stocks had an average of 52.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $3.65 billion. That figure was $575 million in AMTD’s case. NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI ) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand NetEase, Inc (NASDAQ: NTES ) is the least popular one with only 26 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NYSE:AMTD) is even less popular than NTES. Considering that hedge funds aren’t fond of this stock in relation to other companies analyzed in this article, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and understand why the smart money isn’t behind this stock. This isn’t necessarily bad news. Although it is possible that hedge funds may think the stock is overpriced and view the stock as a short candidate, they may not be very familiar with the bullish thesis. In either case more research is warranted.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.