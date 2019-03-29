Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN)

Published on June 26, 2019 at 2:07 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

We at Insider Monkey have gone over 738 13F filings that hedge funds and prominent investors are required to file by the SEC The 13F filings show the funds’ and investors’ portfolio positions as of March 31st. In this article, we look at what those funds think of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) based on that data.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) investors should pay attention to a decrease in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds of late. Our calculations also showed that RBBN isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

Arnaud Ajdler Engine Capital

Arnaud Ajdler Engine Capital

Let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund action regarding Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN).

How are hedge funds trading Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2019, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -20% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards RBBN over the last 15 quarters. With hedge funds’ capital changing hands, there exists a select group of notable hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with RBBN Positions

Among these funds, Royce & Associates held the most valuable stake in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN), which was worth $10.6 million at the end of the first quarter. On the second spot was Renaissance Technologies which amassed $10.5 million worth of shares. Moreover, D E Shaw, Arrowstreet Capital, and Engine Capital were also bullish on Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Judging by the fact that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) has witnessed bearish sentiment from the smart money, logic holds that there is a sect of hedge funds that elected to cut their entire stakes in the third quarter. It’s worth mentioning that Josh Goldberg’s G2 Investment Partners Management said goodbye to the biggest position of the “upper crust” of funds tracked by Insider Monkey, comprising about $1.2 million in stock, and Peter Algert and Kevin Coldiron’s Algert Coldiron Investors was right behind this move, as the fund dropped about $0.8 million worth. These moves are intriguing to say the least, as total hedge fund interest fell by 3 funds in the third quarter.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA), Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY), Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX), and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX). This group of stocks’ market caps match RBBN’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
MGTA 8 85467 0
SGRY 9 41566 0
HIMX 9 22253 0
CRNX 9 234194 2
Average 8.75 95870 0.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 8.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $96 million. That figure was $37 million in RBBN’s case. Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) is the least popular one with only 8 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Unfortunately RBBN wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on RBBN were disappointed as the stock returned -8.9% during the same period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc...Is NOW Inc (DNOW) A Good Stock To Buy?Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Mobile Mini Inc (MINI)Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) Hedge Fund Sentiment Is Stagnant On Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Children’s Investment Fund (TCI), John Burbank, BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (BKCC), Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN), Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK), and More 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.