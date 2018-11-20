Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB)

Published on October 31, 2019 at 2:14 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

With the first-quarter round of 13F filings behind us it is time to take a look at the stocks in which some of the best money managers in the world preferred to invest or sell heading into the second quarter. One of these stocks was Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB).

Is Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) worth your attention right now? Investors who are in the know are getting less bullish. The number of bullish hedge fund bets decreased by 3 lately. Our calculations also showed that RRGB isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). RRGB was in 12 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of June. There were 15 hedge funds in our database with RRGB holdings at the end of the previous quarter.
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

If you’d ask most market participants, hedge funds are viewed as worthless, outdated investment vehicles of the past. While there are greater than 8000 funds with their doors open at present, Our experts choose to focus on the top tier of this group, approximately 750 funds. It is estimated that this group of investors preside over the lion’s share of all hedge funds’ total capital, and by tracking their highest performing picks, Insider Monkey has figured out various investment strategies that have historically surpassed the market. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy outperformed the S&P 500 index by around 5 percentage points a year since its inception in May 2014. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 25.7% since February 2017 (through September 30th) even though the market was up more than 33% during the same period. We just shared a list of 10 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

Dmitry Balyasny

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let’s review the latest hedge fund action regarding Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB).

Hedge fund activity in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -20% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 14 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in RRGB a year ago. With the smart money’s positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with RRGB Positions

More specifically, Citadel Investment Group was the largest shareholder of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB), with a stake worth $11 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Citadel Investment Group was Balyasny Asset Management, which amassed a stake valued at $3.8 million. Arrowstreet Capital, GMT Capital, and Renaissance Technologies were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Because Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) has experienced a decline in interest from the smart money, it’s easy to see that there lies a certain “tier” of hedgies that elected to cut their positions entirely last quarter. It’s worth mentioning that Israel Englander’s Millennium Management said goodbye to the biggest position of the 750 funds followed by Insider Monkey, valued at close to $12.6 million in stock. Cliff Asness’s fund, AQR Capital Management, also said goodbye to its stock, about $0.7 million worth. These bearish behaviors are intriguing to say the least, as total hedge fund interest fell by 3 funds last quarter.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB). We will take a look at Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO), Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR), Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS), and Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA). This group of stocks’ market caps are closest to RRGB’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
VAPO 6 87293 1
SPAR 11 44244 -4
EOLS 12 15398 6
VLGEA 8 45463 0
Average 9.25 48100 0.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 9.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $48 million. That figure was $32 million in RRGB’s case. Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) is the least popular one with only 6 bullish hedge fund positions. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on RRGB as the stock returned 8.8% during the third quarter and outperformed the market. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Should You Avoid Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC)?Is PlayAGS, Inc. (AGS) Is Burning These Hedge FundsIs W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) Going To Burn These Hedge Funds ?Do Hedge Funds Love Genesco Inc. (GCO)?Hedge Funds Are Buying ArcBest Corp (ARCB)Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Camden National Corporation (CAC...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) 32 Major Stories That You Should Read From the World of Finance Today Billionaire Englander Loves Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (NASDAQ:RRGB) Hedge Funds Are Dumping Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) Here’s Why Traders Are Watching Coach, Red Robin, MGP Ingredients, and Two Other Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.