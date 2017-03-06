Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Qiagen NV (QGEN)

Published on April 18, 2019 at 7:47 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge funds run by legendary names like George Soros and David Tepper make billions of dollars a year for themselves and their super-rich accredited investors (you’ve got to have a minimum of $1 million liquid to invest in a hedge fund) by spending enormous resources on analyzing and uncovering data about small-cap stocks that the big brokerage houses don’t follow. Small caps are where they can generate significant outperformance. That’s why we pay special attention to hedge fund activity in these stocks.

Is Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN) a bargain? Prominent investors are turning less bullish. The number of bullish hedge fund bets were trimmed by 3 lately. Our calculations also showed that QGEN isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. QGEN was in 21 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of December. There were 24 hedge funds in our database with QGEN positions at the end of the previous quarter.

In today’s marketplace there are several gauges market participants put to use to assess their stock investments. Two of the best gauges are hedge fund and insider trading activity. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the best fund managers can outclass the broader indices by a solid amount (see the details here).

Howard Marks OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

We’re going to review the new hedge fund action regarding Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN).

How are hedge funds trading Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN)?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 21 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -13% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 26 hedge funds with a bullish position in QGEN a year ago. So, let’s review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

QGEN_apr2019

The largest stake in Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN) was held by AQR Capital Management, which reported holding $81.1 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by D E Shaw with a $60.5 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Healthcor Management LP, Sandler Capital Management, and Millennium Management.

Since Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN) has experienced declining sentiment from the smart money, it’s easy to see that there were a few money managers that elected to cut their entire stakes last quarter. It’s worth mentioning that Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s Arrowstreet Capital sold off the largest position of the “upper crust” of funds tracked by Insider Monkey, comprising an estimated $30.1 million in stock, and Glenn Russell Dubin’s Highbridge Capital Management was right behind this move, as the fund sold off about $13.1 million worth. These bearish behaviors are interesting, as total hedge fund interest fell by 3 funds last quarter.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN) but similarly valued. These stocks are Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY), Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO), EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS), and National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). This group of stocks’ market caps are closest to QGEN’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
AVY 28 474724 -1
BRO 20 675949 -2
EXAS 30 672423 -3
NNN 15 263404 4
Average 23.25 521625 -0.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 23.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $522 million. That figure was $361 million in QGEN’s case. EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) is the least popular one with only 15 bullish hedge fund positions. Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that the top 15 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 21.3% through April 8th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 5 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on QGEN, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 19.9% and outperformed the market as well.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here is What Long Cast Advisers Thinks About Intelligent Systems Corporation...BlueMountain Capital Investor Letter – Looking for Easy Games in Bonds...Quest Resource Holding Corporation (QRHC): Long Cast Advisors Expects Many...GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF): Massif Capital’s Latest ThoughtsBarrick Gold Corporation (GOLD): Here is What Massif Capital Thinks About the...AQR Capital Management’s Investor Letter – Fundamental Trends and...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Do Hedge Funds Love Qiagen NV (QGEN)? Qiagen NV (QGEN) Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up What is Going On With These 4 Plunging Stocks? Is Qiagen NV (QGEN) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Qiagen NV (QGEN): Hedge Funds Are Bearish and Insiders Are Undecided, What Should You Do? Cepheid (CPHD), Qiagen NV (QGEN), Hologic, Inc. (HOLX): A Growth Story in Molecular Diagnostics Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Visa Inc (V)
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.