Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ProQR Therapeutics NV (PRQR)

Published on May 8, 2019 at 2:29 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Out of thousands of stocks that are currently traded on the market, it is difficult to identify those that will really generate strong returns. Hedge funds and institutional investors spend millions of dollars on analysts with MBAs and PhDs, who are industry experts and well connected to other industry and media insiders on top of that. Individual investors can piggyback the hedge funds employing these talents and can benefit from their vast resources and knowledge in that way. We analyze quarterly 13F filings of nearly 750 hedge funds and, by looking at the smart money sentiment that surrounds a stock, we can determine whether it has the potential to beat the market over the long-term. Therefore, let’s take a closer look at what smart money thinks about ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR).

ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) investors should be aware of a decrease in hedge fund sentiment recently. Our calculations also showed that prqr isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since May 2014 through March 12, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 27.5% through March 12, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Samuel Isaly Orbimed Advisors

Let’s check out the latest hedge fund action encompassing ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR).

What have hedge funds been doing with ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2019, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -8% from the second quarter of 2018. By comparison, 5 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in PRQR a year ago. With hedge funds’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with PRQR Positions

Among these funds, Adage Capital Management held the most valuable stake in ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR), which was worth $58.9 million at the end of the fourth quarter. On the second spot was OrbiMed Advisors which amassed $22.7 million worth of shares. Moreover, Perceptive Advisors, DAFNA Capital Management, and Opus Point Partners Management were also bullish on ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Because ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) has experienced falling interest from the smart money, it’s easy to see that there exists a select few funds that elected to cut their full holdings last quarter. Intriguingly, Jeremy Green’s Redmile Group dumped the biggest stake of the 700 funds monitored by Insider Monkey, valued at an estimated $28.1 million in stock. Ori Hershkovitz’s fund, Nexthera Capital, also dumped its stock, about $1 million worth. These transactions are intriguing to say the least, as total hedge fund interest was cut by 1 funds last quarter.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR). We will take a look at Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH), Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK), Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO), and Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT). This group of stocks’ market valuations match PRQR’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
WTRH 18 166535 -2
GBNK 11 57905 -1
CMO 11 52323 4
EPRT 13 104932 -3
Average 13.25 95424 -0.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 13.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $95 million. That figure was $105 million in PRQR’s case. Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) is the least popular one with only 11 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) is even less popular than GBNK. Hedge funds dodged a bullet by taking a bearish stance towards PRQR. Our calculations showed that the top 15 most popular hedge fund stocks returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Unfortunately PRQR wasn’t nearly as popular as these 15 stock (hedge fund sentiment was very bearish); PRQR investors were disappointed as the stock returned -28.1% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Western Digital Corporation (WD): 2019 Sohn Conference New York RecapHere’s What Hedge Funds Think About AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NRE...5 Stocks in the Spotlight Due to The Continued China Trade WarEVI Industries, Inc. (EVI): Greenhaven Road Capital is Betting on It in the...EA, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, and More: Stocks on the Move After Hours

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is ProQR Therapeutics NV (PRQR) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? How ProQR Therapeutics NV (PRQR) Stacks Up Against Its Peers Here’s Our Take On The Latest ProQR Therapeutics NV (PRQR) Release Here Are Two Dates To Keep An Eye On In Biotech Across The Next Two Weeks ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR): Jennison Associates Grabbed A Large Chunk Of This Biotech Stock Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About ProQR Therapeutics NV (PRQR) Anymore 25 Cities with the Most Unfaithful Wives 6 Easiest Programming Languages for Middle School Students 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female)
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.