Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NCBS)

Published on November 9, 2019 at 7:01 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Billionaire hedge fund managers such as David Abrams, Steve Cohen and Stan Druckenmiller can generate millions or even billions of dollars every year by pinning down high-potential small-cap stocks and pouring cash into these candidates. Small-cap stocks are overlooked by most investors, brokerage houses, and financial services hubs, while the nearly unlimited research abilities of the big players within the hedge fund industry can easily identify the undervalued and high-potential stocks that reside the ignored corners of equity markets. There are numerous small-cap stocks that have turned out to be great winners, which is one of the main reasons the Insider Monkey team pays close attention to the hedge fund activity in relation to these stocks.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) investors should pay attention to an increase in enthusiasm from smart money of late. Our calculations also showed that NCBS isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

To the average investor there are tons of metrics market participants have at their disposal to value stocks. Two of the most underrated metrics are hedge fund and insider trading moves. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the elite investment managers can trounce the S&P 500 by a very impressive margin (see the details here).

John Overdeck of Two Sigma

In addition to following the biggest hedge funds for investment ideas, we also share stock pitches from conferences, investor letters and other sources  like this one where the fund manager is talking about two under the radar 1000% return potential stocks: first one in internet infrastructure and the second in the heart of advertising market. We use hedge fund buy/sell signals to determine whether to conduct in-depth analysis of these stock ideas which take days. Let’s take a look at the new hedge fund action encompassing Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS).

Hedge fund activity in Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 4 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 33% from the first quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 6 hedge funds with a bullish position in NCBS a year ago. So, let’s review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

NCBS_nov2019

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Renaissance Technologies has the number one position in Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS), worth close to $5.2 million, accounting for less than 0.1%% of its total 13F portfolio. The second most bullish fund manager is Millennium Management, led by Israel Englander, holding a $0.3 million position; less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Some other hedge funds and institutional investors with similar optimism include Michael Gelband’s ExodusPoint Capital, and John Overdeck and David Siegel’s Two Sigma Advisors.

Consequently, specific money managers were breaking ground themselves. ExodusPoint Capital, managed by Michael Gelband, established the largest position in Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS). ExodusPoint Capital had $0.2 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. John Overdeck and David Siegel’s Two Sigma Advisors also initiated a $0.2 million position during the quarter.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS). These stocks are TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH), ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS), America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT), and Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH). All of these stocks’ market caps are closest to NCBS’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
TPGH 19 239546 1
IMOS 2 23209 0
CRMT 23 84560 3
TGH 7 17426 -3
Average 12.75 91185 0.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 12.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $91 million. That figure was $6 million in NCBS’s case. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) is the least popular one with only 2 bullish hedge fund positions. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on NCBS as the stock returned 7.3% during the same time frame and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Top 10 Toughest Exams In The WorldHedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Joint Corp. (JYNT)Is BayCom Corp (BCML) A Good Stock To Buy?5 Public Companies That Don’t Do Drug Tests in 2019Tailored Brands, Inc. (TLRD): Hedge Funds In Wait-and-See ModeWere Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Farmland Partners Inc (FPI)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
5 Public Companies That Don’t Do Drug Tests in 2019 Top 10 Toughest Exams In The World 25 Largest Hedge Funds In 2019 and Their Surprising Top Stock Pick
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.