Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Mesabi Trust (MSB)

Published on December 17, 2018 at 1:48 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

A market correction in the fourth quarter, spurred by a number of global macroeconomic concerns and rising interest rates ended up having a negative impact on the markets and many hedge funds as a result. The stocks of smaller companies were especially hard hit during this time as investors fled to investments seen as being safer. This is evident in the fact that the Russell 2000 ETF underperformed the S&P 500 ETF by 4 percentage points during the first half of the fourth quarter. We also received indications that hedge funds were trimming their positions amid the market volatility and uncertainty, and given their greater inclination towards smaller cap stocks than other investors, it follows that a stronger sell-off occurred in those stocks. Let’s study the hedge fund sentiment to see how those concerns affected their ownership of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) during the quarter.

Is Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) undervalued? Hedge funds are getting more optimistic. The number of bullish hedge fund bets went up by 1 recently. Our calculations also showed that msb isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. MSB was in 8 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. There were 7 hedge funds in our database with MSB holdings at the end of the previous quarter.

At the moment there are several signals stock market investors put to use to analyze publicly traded companies. A pair of the most under-the-radar signals are hedge fund and insider trading activity. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the elite money managers can beat the S&P 500 by a solid amount (see the details here).

RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES

We’re going to take a glance at the recent hedge fund action regarding Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB).

Hedge fund activity in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 8 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 14% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 9 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in MSB heading into this year. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with MSB Positions

More specifically, Beddow Capital Management was the largest shareholder of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB), with a stake worth $14.1 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Beddow Capital Management was Valueworks LLC, which amassed a stake valued at $4.5 million. Arrowstreet Capital, Horizon Asset Management, and Renaissance Technologies were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

As aggregate interest increased, some big names were breaking ground themselves. Horizon Asset Management, managed by Murray Stahl, assembled the biggest position in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB). Horizon Asset Management had $1.3 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s Marshall Wace LLP also made a $0.3 million investment in the stock during the quarter.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) but similarly valued. These stocks are Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB), GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC), Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK), and Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSE:CTO). All of these stocks’ market caps match MSB’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
SELB 8 35612 2
GNC 14 28702 -4
LMRK 4 4476 2
CTO 9 137055 2
Average 8.75 51461 0.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 8.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $51 million. That figure was $25 million in MSB’s case. GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) is the least popular one with only 4 bullish hedge fund positions. Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard GNC might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Are Selling MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)Hedge Funds Are Dumping ITT Inc. (ITT)Natus Medical Inc (BABY): Hedge Funds Are Snapping UpSPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Hedge Funds Are Selling Cameco Corporation (CCJ)Should You Buy Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Are Dumping Mesabi Trust (MSB) Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (CLF), Mesabi Trust (MSB): What Is Investment Success? This. Mesabi Trust (MSB), Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (CLF), And Yield Tied To One Mine Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Mesabi Trust (MSB) Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN), North European Oil Royalty (NRT): Hedge Funds Are Dumping MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) Heckmann Corporation (HEK), Mesabi Trust (MSB): 2 Shale Plays and 1 Mining Ironman Here’s What This $41 Billion Hedge Fund Company Has Been Buying: Kraft Foods Group Inc (KRFT), ADT Corp (ADT), Dollar General Corp. (DG) 11 Countries With The Worst Modern Music In The World The Top 5 Robo Advisor Apps of 2018 Five Reasons You Need a Day-Trading Mentor
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.