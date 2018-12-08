Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Liberty Global plc (LBTYA)

Published on December 9, 2018 at 3:37 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) a good investment right now? We check hedge fund and billionaire investor sentiment before delving into hours of research. Hedge funds spend millions of dollars on Ivy League graduates, expert networks, and get tips from industry insiders. They sometimes fail miserably but historically their consensus stock picks outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk factors.

Is Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) the right investment to pursue these days? Money managers are becoming hopeful. The number of bullish hedge fund bets rose by 5 lately. Our calculations also showed that LBTYA isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. LBTYA was in 39 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2018. There were 34 hedge funds in our database with LBTYA positions at the end of the previous quarter.

Today there are a lot of methods stock market investors put to use to value stocks. A duo of the most underrated methods are hedge fund and insider trading sentiment. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the top fund managers can outclass their index-focused peers by a healthy margin (see the details here).

Warren Buffet, is Warren Buffet success personified, Suzanne Woolley

Warren Buffett of Berkshire Hathaway

Let’s take a peek at the latest hedge fund action regarding Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Hedge fund activity in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 39 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 15% from the second quarter of 2018. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in LBTYA over the last 13 quarters. So, let’s review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds LBTYA Positions

More specifically, Berkshire Hathaway was the largest shareholder of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA), with a stake worth $572.6 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Berkshire Hathaway was Route One Investment Company, which amassed a stake valued at $246.3 million. Farallon Capital, Glenview Capital, and Baupost Group were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Now, key money managers have jumped into Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) headfirst. Baupost Group, managed by Seth Klarman, created the biggest position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA). Baupost Group had $143.4 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. John Ku’s Manor Road Capital Partners also initiated a $13 million position during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new LBTYA investors: Jim Simons’s Renaissance Technologies, Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates, and Mike Vranos’s Ellington.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA). These stocks are NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP), Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV), Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCE), and Edison International (NYSE:EIX). This group of stocks’ market caps match LBTYA’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
NTAP 27 886361 0
APTV 43 1626371 0
CCE 23 476588 1
EIX 25 1198233 -3
Average 29.5 1046888 -0.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 29.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1.05 billion. That figure was $1.70 billion in LBTYA’s case. Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCE) is the least popular one with only 23 bullish hedge fund positions. Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard APTV might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Fund Sentiment Is Stagnant On Portland General Electric Company (POR)Is Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Are Dumping Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)Is PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: David Siegel, George Soros, Elliott Management, Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (PME), Vitamin Shoppe Inc (VSI), Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA), and More Hedge Funds Are Buying Liberty Global PLC. (LBTYA) The CEOs of These Four Companies Bought Shares Without Fearing Trump Presidency Bernard Selz Grows Bullish On These Stocks Mott Capital Scores on Semiconductors, Calls Netflix/Comcast Deal “A Game Changer” SINA, 58.com Among Billionaire Lei Zhang’s Big Purchases in Q2 CQS Cayman’s Top Stock Picks For This Quarter The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.