Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Haemonetics Corporation (HAE)

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) was in 23 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of June. HAE has experienced a decrease in hedge fund interest recently. There were 24 hedge funds in our database with HAE positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that HAE isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (view the video below).



Hedge fund activity in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE)

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 23 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -4% from the first quarter of 2019. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in HAE over the last 16 quarters. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

The largest stake in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) was held by Renaissance Technologies, which reported holding $299 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Eminence Capital with a $105.9 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included AQR Capital Management, Nitorum Capital, and Healthcor Management LP.

Judging by the fact that Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has witnessed a decline in interest from the aggregate hedge fund industry, it’s safe to say that there lies a certain “tier” of hedge funds that slashed their full holdings heading into Q3. It’s worth mentioning that Andrew Feldstein and Stephen Siderow’s Blue Mountain Capital dropped the largest investment of the “upper crust” of funds watched by Insider Monkey, worth an estimated $10.7 million in stock, and Paul Tudor Jones’s Tudor Investment Corp was right behind this move, as the fund said goodbye to about $2.4 million worth. These transactions are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest was cut by 1 funds heading into Q3.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) but similarly valued. These stocks are Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE), Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH), First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF), and NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR). This group of stocks’ market valuations are closest to HAE’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position CREE 24 425587 10 FTCH 24 598527 -19 FAF 34 772370 4 NVCR 22 426721 -3 Average 26 555801 -2

As you can see these stocks had an average of 26 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $556 million. That figure was $762 million in HAE’s case. First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) is the least popular one with only 22 bullish hedge fund positions. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on HAE, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 4.8% during the third quarter and outperformed the market.

