Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV)

Published on June 26, 2019 at 2:07 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge Funds and other institutional investors have just completed filing their 13Fs with the Securities and Exchange Commission, revealing their equity portfolios as of the end of March. At Insider Monkey, we follow nearly 750 active hedge funds and notable investors and by analyzing their 13F filings, we can determine the stocks that they are collectively bullish on. One of their picks is Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV), so let’s take a closer look at the sentiment that surrounds it in the current quarter.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) shareholders have witnessed an increase in support from the world’s most elite money managers recently. SUPV was in 12 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2019. There were 10 hedge funds in our database with SUPV positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that supv isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 25.8% year to date (through May 30th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Sander Gerber of Hudson Bay Capital

Sander Gerber of Hudson Bay Capital

Let’s check out the latest hedge fund action encompassing Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV).

How are hedge funds trading Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2019, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 20% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in SUPV over the last 15 quarters. With hedge funds’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with SUPV Positions

The largest stake in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) was held by Kora Management, which reported holding $14.6 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Hudson Bay Capital Management with a $5.2 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Odey Asset Management Group, Highland Capital Management, and Millennium Management.

Now, specific money managers were leading the bulls’ herd. D E Shaw, managed by D. E. Shaw, initiated the most outsized position in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV). D E Shaw had $1.5 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group also initiated a $0.3 million position during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new SUPV investors: Michael Platt and William Reeves’s BlueCrest Capital Mgmt. and David Harding’s Winton Capital Management.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) but similarly valued. We will take a look at TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD), Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH), Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN), and SunCoke Energy, Inc (NYSE:SXC). This group of stocks’ market caps match SUPV’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
TRMD 4 388338 1
TGH 10 20500 3
MODN 16 101079 2
SXC 21 96805 4
Average 12.75 151681 2.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 12.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $152 million. That figure was $33 million in SUPV’s case. SunCoke Energy, Inc (NYSE:SXC) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) is the least popular one with only 4 bullish hedge fund positions. Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on SUPV as the stock returned 16.9% during the same time frame and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI)Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS)Is NOW Inc (DNOW) A Good Stock To Buy?Is Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD) A Good Stock To Buy?Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Mobile Mini Inc (MINI)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (SUPV) Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) & Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Among George Soros’ Soros Fund Management’s Top New Picks 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.