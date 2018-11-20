Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLAD)

We are still in an overall bull market and many stocks that smart money investors were piling into surged through October 17th. Among them, Facebook and Microsoft ranked among the top 3 picks and these stocks gained 45% and 39% respectively. Hedge funds’ top 3 stock picks returned 34.4% this year and beat the S&P 500 ETFs by 13 percentage points. Investing in index funds guarantees you average returns, not superior returns. We are looking to generate superior returns for our readers. That’s why we believe it isn’t a waste of time to check out hedge fund sentiment before you invest in a stock like Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD).

Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) shares haven’t seen a lot of action during the second quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 5 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of June. At the end of this article we will also compare GLAD to other stocks including Pacific City Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PCB), Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT), and Entravision Communication Corporation (NYSE:EVC) to get a better sense of its popularity.



Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices.

We're going to view the key hedge fund action regarding Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD).

At Q2’s end, a total of 5 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 0% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in GLAD over the last 16 quarters. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

More specifically, Arrowstreet Capital was the largest shareholder of Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD), with a stake worth $2.3 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Arrowstreet Capital was McKinley Capital Management, which amassed a stake valued at $1.4 million. Two Sigma Advisors, Marshall Wace LLP, and Citadel Investment Group were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

We view hedge fund activity in the stock unfavorable, but in this case there was only a single hedge fund selling its entire position: PEAK6 Capital Management. One hedge fund selling its entire position doesn’t always imply a bearish intent. Theoretically a hedge fund may decide to sell a promising position in order to invest the proceeds in a more promising idea. However, we don’t think this is the case in this case because only one of the 800+ hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey identified as a viable investment and initiated a position in the stock (that fund was Marshall Wace LLP).

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD). We will take a look at Pacific City Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PCB), Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT), Entravision Communication Corporation (NYSE:EVC), and Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA). This group of stocks’ market values are closest to GLAD’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position PCB 2 26436 0 PBT 6 10023 0 EVC 15 20611 4 SENEA 3 13233 0 Average 6.5 17576 1

As you can see these stocks had an average of 6.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $18 million. That figure was $5 million in GLAD’s case. Entravision Communication Corporation (NYSE:EVC) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Pacific City Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PCB) is the least popular one with only 2 bullish hedge fund positions. Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on GLAD as the stock returned 6.3% during the same time frame and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.