Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI)

Published on December 13, 2018 at 10:24 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge funds and other investment firms run by legendary investors like Israel Englander and Ray Dalio are entrusted to manage billions of dollars of accredited investors’ money because they are without peer in the resources they use to identify the best investments for their chosen investment horizon. Moreover, they are more willing to invest a greater amount of their resources in small-cap stocks than big brokerage houses, and this is often where they generate their outperformance, which is why we pay particular attention to their best ideas in this space.

Is Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) a marvelous stock to buy now? Hedge funds are in an optimistic mood. The number of long hedge fund bets increased by 1 lately. Our calculations also showed that EVRI isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since May 2014 through December 3, 2018 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

Matthew Drapkin - Becker Drapkin Management

We’re going to check out the new hedge fund action regarding Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI).

Hedge fund activity in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI)

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 25 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 4% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards EVRI over the last 13 quarters. With hedgies’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an “upper tier” of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

EVRI_dec2018

More specifically, Indaba Capital Management was the largest shareholder of Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI), with a stake worth $46.3 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Indaba Capital Management was Private Capital Management, which amassed a stake valued at $33.1 million. Renaissance Technologies, Archer Capital Management, and Becker Drapkin Management were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Consequently, some big names have been driving this bullishness. G2 Investment Partners Management, managed by Josh Goldberg, assembled the most valuable position in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI). G2 Investment Partners Management had $2.5 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Nick Thakore’s Diametric Capital also initiated a $1.3 million position during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new EVRI investors: Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s Marshall Wace LLP, Mark Broach’s Manatuck Hill Partners, and Arnaud Ajdler’s Engine Capital.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ), QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH), Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE), and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE). This group of stocks’ market caps are similar to EVRI’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
VKQ 3 765 0
QCRH 8 69171 -3
CSTE 3 4503 -2
NIE 2 214 1
Average 4 18663 -1

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 4 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $19 million. That figure was $238 million in EVRI’s case. QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) is the least popular one with only 2 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) is more popular among hedge funds. Considering that hedge funds are fond of this stock in relation to its market cap peers, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and potentially include it in your portfolio.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Hedge Funds Are Snapping...Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Orbotech Ltd. (ORBK)Hedge Funds Are Betting On ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)Do Hedge Funds Love RealPage, Inc. (RP)?Hedge Funds Are Betting On Papa John’s International, Inc. (PZZA)Is Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Bill Ackman, Elliott Management, Marchex, Inc. (MCHX), Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC), Barings BDC Inc (BBDC), and More Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI) Five Stocks With Falling Short Interest Is Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Five Reasons You Need a Day-Trading Mentor 15 Most Important Medical Discoveries of 2018 The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.