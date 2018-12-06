Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Equinor ASA (EQNR)

Published on June 29, 2019 at 6:28 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Reputable billionaire investors such as Jim Simons, Cliff Asness and David Tepper generate exorbitant profits for their wealthy accredited investors (a minimum of $1 million in investable assets would be required to invest in a hedge fund and most successful hedge funds won’t accept your savings unless you commit at least $5 million) by pinpointing winning small-cap stocks. There is little or no publicly-available information at all on some of these small companies, which makes it hard for an individual investor to pin down a winner within the small-cap space. However, hedge funds and other big asset managers can do the due diligence and analysis for you instead, thanks to their highly-skilled research teams and vast resources to conduct an appropriate evaluation process. Looking for potential winners within the small-cap galaxy of stocks? We believe following the smart money is a good starting point.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) investors should be aware of a decrease in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds of late. Our calculations also showed that EQNR isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter. Even if you aren’t comfortable with shorting stocks, you should at least avoid initiating long positions in our short portfolio.

Ken Fisher FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT

Let’s take a glance at the recent hedge fund action encompassing Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR).

What have hedge funds been doing with Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -23% from the fourth quarter of 2018. By comparison, 0 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in EQNR a year ago. With hedge funds’ capital changing hands, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with EQNR Positions

More specifically, Renaissance Technologies was the largest shareholder of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR), with a stake worth $197.8 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Renaissance Technologies was Arrowstreet Capital, which amassed a stake valued at $72 million. Fisher Asset Management, Millennium Management, and Point72 Asset Management were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Seeing as Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) has witnessed declining sentiment from the aggregate hedge fund industry, it’s safe to say that there is a sect of funds who sold off their positions entirely by the end of the third quarter. Intriguingly, Ian Cumming and Joseph Steinberg’s Leucadia National said goodbye to the biggest stake of the 700 funds followed by Insider Monkey, valued at about $9.5 million in stock, and D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw was right behind this move, as the fund dumped about $8.2 million worth. These moves are important to note, as total hedge fund interest dropped by 3 funds by the end of the third quarter.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR). These stocks are Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ), The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS), and CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). This group of stocks’ market valuations resemble EQNR’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
MS 54 4060103 -3
MDLZ 47 2160286 2
GS 76 7453407 6
CVS 61 908077 -16
Average 59.5 3645468 -2.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 59.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $3645 million. That figure was $352 million in EQNR’s case. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is the least popular one with only 47 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) is even less popular than MDLZ. Hedge funds dodged a bullet by taking a bearish stance towards EQNR. Our calculations showed that the top 20 most popular hedge fund stocks returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Unfortunately EQNR wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was very bearish); EQNR investors were disappointed as the stock returned -10.7% during the same time frame and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in the second quarter.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
How Alphabet Inc and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group...How Amazon.com Inc and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Halcon Resources Corp (HK)How Microsoft Corporation and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Ring Energy Inc (REI)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.