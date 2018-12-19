Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (EIGI)

Published on December 19, 2018 at 10:49 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The 700+ hedge funds and money managers tracked by Insider Monkey have already compiled and submitted their 13F filings for the second quarter, which unveil their equity positions as of September 30. We went through these filings, fixed typos and other more significant errors and identified the changes in hedge fund positions. Our extensive review of these public filings is finally over, so this article is set to reveal the smart money sentiment towards Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI).

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) shares haven’t seen a lot of action during the third quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 15 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren’t the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds’ perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That’s why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as Hercules Technology Growth Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC), iKang Healthcare Group Inc (NASDAQ:KANG), and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) to gather more data points.

In the 21st century investor’s toolkit there are a large number of indicators market participants put to use to appraise their holdings. Two of the most under-the-radar indicators are hedge fund and insider trading signals. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best investment managers can outperform the S&P 500 by a solid margin (see the details here).

Ahmet Okumus - Okumus Capital

We’re going to go over the new hedge fund action surrounding Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI).

How are hedge funds trading Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI)?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, no change from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 11 hedge funds with a bullish position in EIGI at the beginning of this year. With hedgies’ sentiment swirling, there exists an “upper tier” of key hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with EIGI Positions

Among these funds, Okumus Fund Management held the most valuable stake in Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI), which was worth $97.4 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Renaissance Technologies which amassed $30.2 million worth of shares. Moreover, D E Shaw, Millennium Management, and GLG Partners were also bullish on Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Due to the fact that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) has experienced falling interest from the aggregate hedge fund industry, it’s safe to say that there was a specific group of fund managers who were dropping their entire stakes heading into Q3. It’s worth mentioning that Peter Muller’s PDT Partners dumped the biggest investment of all the hedgies watched by Insider Monkey, worth close to $1.2 million in stock, and Dmitry Balyasny’s Balyasny Asset Management was right behind this move, as the fund dropped about $0.4 million worth. These transactions are important to note, as aggregate hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI). We will take a look at Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC), iKang Healthcare Group Inc (NASDAQ:KANG), Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA), and Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA). All of these stocks’ market caps are closest to EIGI’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
HTGC 10 19814 0
KANG 13 225754 3
KNSA 9 282489 -5
PLYA 15 485890 -4
Average 11.75 253487 -1.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 11.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $253 million. That figure was $144 million in EIGI’s case. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) is the least popular one with only 9 bullish hedge fund positions. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard PLYA might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) A Good Stock To Buy?Imperial Oil Limited (IMO): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Hedge Funds Are Dumping Interface, Inc. (TILE)Is Insmed Incorporated (INSM) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Are Betting On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD)iQIYI, Inc. (IQ): Hedge Fund Sentiment Unchanged

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Elliott Management, Alden Global Capital, Warren Buffett, Legacy Reserves LP (LGCY), Barnes & Noble Education Inc (BNED), Endurance International Group (EIGI), and More 13G Filing: Okumus Fund Management and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) Endurance International Group Hldgs Inc (EIGI): Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up Five Under-the-Radar Tech Stocks that Okumus Fund Loves Endurance International Group Hldgs Inc (EIGI): Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up Three Takeover Deals That Have Investors Excited Today Brian Jackelow Led The Charge Into One Of The Most Popular Stocks Of The First Quarter 10 Easiest Winter Olympic Sports to Qualify for 11 Countries With The Worst Modern Music In The World The Top 5 Robo Advisor Apps of 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.