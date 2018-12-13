Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Domtar Corporation (UFS)

Published on December 13, 2018 at 10:53 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The government requires hedge funds and wealthy investors with over a certain portfolio size to file a report that shows their positions at the end of every quarter. Even though it isn’t the intention, these filings level the playing field for ordinary investors. The latest round of 13F filings disclosed the funds’ positions on September 30. We at Insider Monkey have made an extensive database of more than 700 of those elite funds and prominent investors’ filings. In this article, we analyze how these elite funds and prominent investors traded Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) based on those filings.

Is Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) a bargain? The best stock pickers are getting less optimistic. The number of bullish hedge fund positions fell by 3 lately. Our calculations also showed that UFS isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. UFS was in 22 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2018. There were 25 hedge funds in our database with UFS positions at the end of the previous quarter.

In today’s marketplace there are a multitude of gauges stock traders have at their disposal to size up publicly traded companies. Some of the most innovative gauges are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the best investment managers can outperform the S&P 500 by a very impressive amount (see the details here).

Dmitry Balyasny

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) but similarly valued. These stocks are Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG), and Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR). This group of stocks’ market valuations match MGM’s market valuation.

UFS_dec2018

The largest stake in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) was held by Millennium Management, which reported holding $91.2 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Citadel Investment Group with a $38.3 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included GLG Partners, Balyasny Asset Management, and Gotham Asset Management.

Seeing as Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has faced a decline in interest from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, we can see that there were a few fund managers who sold off their positions entirely by the end of the third quarter. Intriguingly, Jim Simons’s Renaissance Technologies dropped the largest position of the “upper crust” of funds tracked by Insider Monkey, worth close to $10.7 million in stock, and Michael Platt and William Reeves’s BlueCrest Capital Mgmt. was right behind this move, as the fund dropped about $2.6 million worth. These moves are interesting, as aggregate hedge fund interest was cut by 3 funds by the end of the third quarter.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). We will take a look at Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG), The Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM), Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC), and MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR). This group of stocks’ market values are similar to UFS’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
VG 26 195159 7
SAM 14 264305 0
KGC 18 267341 -3
MOR 5 56300 -2
Average 15.75 195776 0.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 15.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $196 million. That figure was $232 million in UFS’s case. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) is the least popular one with only 5 bullish hedge fund positions. Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard VG might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Hedge Funds Are Snapping...Do Hedge Funds Love RealPage, Inc. (RP)?Is Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?Hedge Funds Are Betting On ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)Hedge Funds Are Betting On Papa John’s International, Inc. (PZZA)Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Orbotech Ltd. (ORBK)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Domtar Corp (USA) (UFS) Anymore Is Domtar Corp (UFS) A Good Stock To Buy? Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS), Domtar Corp (USA) (UFS): See How John Burbank’s Picks Outperformed the Market in Q1 Newmont Mining Corp (NEM), Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM), American Eagle Outfitters (AEO): Hedge Funds Love These Dividend Stocks–And They’re On Sale Now What Hedge Funds Think About International Paper Company (IP) KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (KS), Domtar Corp (USA) (UFS): Pile Up Your Portfolio with These Paper Companies Domtar Corp (USA) (UFS): A Good Investment Opportunity in the Pulp & Paper Industry Five Reasons You Need a Day-Trading Mentor 15 Most Important Medical Discoveries of 2018 The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.