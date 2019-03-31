Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Celanese Corporation (CE)

Published on April 5, 2019 at 12:16 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge funds are known to underperform the bull markets but that’s not because they are terrible at stock picking. Hedge funds underperform because their net exposure in only 40-70% and they charge exorbitant fees. No one knows what the future holds and how market participants will react to the bountiful news that floods in each day. However, hedge funds’ consensus picks on average deliver market beating returns. For example in the first 2.5 months of this year the Standard and Poor’s 500 Index returned approximately 13.1% (including dividend payments). Conversely, hedge funds’ top 15 large-cap stock picks generated a return of 19.7% during the same 2.5-month period, with 93% of these stock picks outperforming the broader market benchmark. Interestingly, an average long/short hedge fund returned only 5% due to the hedges they implemented and the large fees they charged. If you pay attention to the actual hedge fund returns (5%) versus the returns of their long stock picks, you might believe that it is a waste of time to analyze hedge funds’ purchases. We know better. That’s why we scrutinize hedge fund sentiment before we invest in a stock like Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE).

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has experienced a decrease in hedge fund interest recently. CE was in 26 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018. There were 32 hedge funds in our database with CE holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that CE isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 20.7% year to date (through March 12th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

BRIDGEWATER ASSOCIATES

Let’s take a look at the new hedge fund action encompassing Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE).

What does the smart money think about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2019, a total of 26 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -19% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in CE over the last 14 quarters. With hedgies’ capital changing hands, there exists an “upper tier” of key hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

CE_mar2019

More specifically, GMT Capital was the largest shareholder of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE), with a stake worth $319.2 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing GMT Capital was AQR Capital Management, which amassed a stake valued at $147.4 million. Millennium Management, D E Shaw, and GLG Partners were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Because Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has experienced declining sentiment from the smart money, it’s easy to see that there lies a certain “tier” of hedge funds that decided to sell off their entire stakes last quarter. Interestingly, Ken Heebner’s Capital Growth Management dropped the biggest stake of the 700 funds watched by Insider Monkey, totaling about $45.6 million in stock. Benjamin A. Smith’s fund, Laurion Capital Management, also dumped its stock, about $22.9 million worth. These bearish behaviors are interesting, as total hedge fund interest was cut by 6 funds last quarter.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). We will take a look at Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT), Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG), Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES), and Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL). This group of stocks’ market caps match CE’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
FTNT 33 907384 5
CMG 38 2036077 5
HES 36 1321563 -1
XYL 18 545153 -2
Average 31.25 1202544 1.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 31.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1203 million. That figure was $744 million in CE’s case. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) is the least popular one with only 18 bullish hedge fund positions. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 19.7% through March 15th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 6.6 percentage points. Unfortunately CE wasn’t in this group. Hedge funds that bet on CE were disappointed as the stock returned 13.1% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks, you should check out the top 15 hedge fund stocks as 13 of these outperformed the market.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Marvell Technology Group (MRVL)?Hedge Funds Haven’t Been This Bullish On DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) Since 2015...Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN...Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)?Is Seagate Technology (STX) A Good Stock To Buy?Do Hedge Funds Love Lincoln National Corporation (LNC)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Celanese Corporation (CE) A Good Stock To Buy? Is Celanese Corporation (CE) A Good Stock To Buy Right Now? Here’s Why Investors Are Buzzing about Netflix, Celanese, and Three Other Stocks Earnings Reports Have Investors Abuzz About Gilead, Las Vegas Sands, 3 Other Stocks GMT Capital Cuts Stake in Every Major Holding Going Into Q2 Top Investors Are Growing More Excited About Celanese Corporation (CE) GMT Capital’s Top Picks Include Celanese Corporation (CE), United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) and Entegris Inc (ENTG) 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Visa Inc (V) Ten of the Most Common Addictions
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.